BJP MP manhandled, party takes issue to Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH PUJARI
Published Nov 3, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2019, 1:31 am IST
K. Laxman met working president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi and briefed him about the stir by the RTC employees and how the police manhandled the MP.
 Dr K. Laxman

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar being manhandled by a senior police officer in Karimnagar, the BJP high command summoned their Telangana state unit president Dr K. Laxman for getting the ground realities.

He met working president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi and briefed him about the stir by the RTC employees and how the police manhandled the MP.

 

Dr Laxman said, “I met Nadda and appraised him of the situation and how 48,000 RTC employees were sacked. Our leaders are being targeted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is using the police machinery for this purpose. Manhandling of BJP leaders has been happening, time and again. Earlier Raja Singh and I were also attacked by police personnel in separate incidents. Sanjay Kumar was attacked by the police officer while taking out a peaceful rally in support of the TSRTC employees. Our MPs will raise the issue of police excesses in the Parliament and also move a privilege motion.”

“We have informed minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy, who has assured to take up the issue with Union home minister Amit Shah,” Dr Laxman said.

In his tweet, Mr Kumar, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Amit Shah, Mr Kishan Reddy and Mr Nadda to look into the grave issue of the TSRTC strike and the abhorrent acts of TS police.

He said that "democracy is dwindling in Telangana, much like the situation is West Bengal. The Chief Minister is trying to suppress the TSRTC strike, using everything at his disposal."

Meanwhile, BJP national executive member and MLC N. Ramchander Rao along with other party leaders staged a dharna against KCR and Telangana police in Hyderabad.

Speaking to this correspondent, Mr Rao said, “The BJP has protested against the Karimnagar police for their condemnable victimisation of Sanjay Kumar. We demand immediate dismissal of the police officers responsible for this act. If KCR can sack 48,000 RTC employees in one go, then why can’t he initiate action against a police officer, who physically abused a sitting Member of Parliament?”

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


