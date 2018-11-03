search on deccanchronicle.com
Supreme Court can’t go by Hindu bhavana, says Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 3, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 3:25 am IST
The Hyderabad MP was reacting to a statement of RSS general secretary Bhayaji Joshi on the Ram Mandir issue.
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said the Supreme Court cannot take decisions on the basis of Hindu bhavna. He said aastha, bhavna, etc are not relevant, and the apex court had to decide on the Babri Masjid dispute within legal and constitutional parameters. 

The Hyderabad MP was reacting to a statement of RSS general secretary Bhayaji Joshi on the Ram Mandir issue. He said in a tweet that Mr Joshi was is in denial that there is something called the Constitution.

 

The RSS leader had said that the agitation of 1992 would repeat if the Ram mandir at Ayodhya is delayed. 

Mr Owaisi said that the statement of the RSS would amount to threatening and putting pressure on the Supreme Court.

Tags: asaduddin owaisi, supreme court, hindu bhavna
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




