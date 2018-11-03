search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

SC panel takes up case of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attacker

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NALLA RAM
Published Nov 3, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 12:48 am IST
The Special Investigation Team which is investigating the attack found that Srinivasa Rao had an all-access pass at the airport.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Visakhapatnam: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notice to Andhra Pradesh DGP and Vizag police commissioner and two other police officers on the condition of Janipalli Srinivasa Rao, who attacked YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr Battula Ram Prasad, president of Mala Sankshema Sangham, alleged that Mr Srinivas Rao was subjected third degree torture and violence by the police “to satisfy political bosses.” This resulted in Rao being taken to hospital in a wheelchair. “He is not even able to stand and walk,” Mr Prasad said. He complained to the NCSC which issued the notice.

 

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team which is investigating the attack found that Srinivasa Rao had an all-access pass at the airport. The pass allowed him to go everywhere in the airport, and even close to the aircraft to carry bouquets for VIPs.

CISF personnel also never kept a tab on Srinivasa Rao’s movements. CISF deputy commandant Dinesh Kumar, who was present at the time of the attack, has been asked to go on leave. 

Tags: ncsc
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam




