Naidu has no ‘sense of shame’, says Pawan Kalyan

KAKINADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan lashed out at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for falling at the feet of Congress leaders. Addressing a public meeting in Tuni on Friday night as part of his tour, Mr Kalyan said that Mr Naidu had no “sense of shame” as he was falling at the feet of Congress leaders who had got Telugu Desam (TD) MPs beaten up in Parliament at the time of bifurcation.

While chatting with the media in Janmabhoomi Express, he said that the coming together of the TD and the Congress caused a ‘deep hurt’ and ‘killed’ the ‘Telulgu self-respect’ as it was only for Mr Naidu’s personal benefit and not in the interests of the Telugu people. He said that Mr Naidu had again proved to be an “opportunistic politician”, but not a state-interests politician. He made it clear that he would never forge for such alliance with either the Congress or the BJP.

He said that already BJP leaders had approached him to merge the JS with the BJP but he had made it clear that such a move could not happen when he was alive. He said that when Mr Naidu maintained good relations with the BJP, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made it clear that SCS would not be given to AP.

Then Mr Naidu warned the youth and other political parties of sending them to jail, if they spoke about SCS. Now, Mr Naidu had raised his voice for SCS. “Do we need an opportunistic leader like Mr Naidu as the Chief Minister of AP ? Let us (the people) leave Mr Naidu. We are making efforts to bring bout a “good change” in politics,” said Mr Kalyan. He asked Mr Naidu how he could join hands with the Congress which had bifurcated the state in a most unscientific manner, causing all the present problems.

“Yesterday Mr Naidu was with BJP. Today he is with the Congress. Perhaps, he may join hands with YSRC chief Mr Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He has never contested in elections on his own and he has no confidence in himself,’’ he remarked. He said he had supported the BJP and TD in the 2014 elections with the hope that they would do justice to the people of the state after bifurcation, but both the parties had let down the people.

‘Common man’ as CM, says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena (JS) chief Pawan Kalyan made it clear that the JS wanted to make the “common man”, who belonged to the downtrodden sections of the society, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a meeting in Tuni on Friday night, Mr Kalyan said power should reach all communities and he also belonged to the “common man” community. He said he would give good governance which protected law and order. He had no interest in caste politics, he stated.

Referring to the train burning incident in Tuni during the Kapu movement, Mr Kalyan said that he was disturbed by such incidents. Violence should not be resorted to for any cause, he said and added that if he were in power, he would see that such incidents did not occur and that such situations did not develop.

He also said giving unemployment allow-ance of `2,000 was not the solution to the problem. The youth would not be content with it as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had promised them jobs but was not able to give them now. He said if the JS assumed power, all the youth would get 25 years of future with better living conditions. He said Mr Naidu had also failed to convince the NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about SCS. He said that if Mr Naidu really wanted to get SCS for AP, he (PK) would go to PM Modi and convince him.