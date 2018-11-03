N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife forgoes seat for sake of Prajakutami

Hyderabad: The TPCC will change one seat of the 14 allotted to the TS Telugu Desam. TS Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said TD leaders had agreed to the 14 seats allotted to the party.

In undivided Mahbubnagar district, the TD was allotted Makthal, Devarakadra and either Mahbubnagar or Jedcherla. The TPCC wants to retain both Mahbubnagar and Jedcherla and allot Ibrahimpatnam to the TD.

TPCC vice-president and former MP Mallu Ravi will contest from Jedcherla. The other seats allotted to the TD are Uppal, Kukatpally, Serilimgampally, Sattupally, Khammam, Devarakadra, Makthal, Aswaraopet, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Charminar, Kodada and Balkonda.

Going by the seat allotments, it appeared that Ms N. Padmavathi, a sitting legislator and wife of Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy may not contest the polls. TPCC sources said that for the sake of the Prajakutami Ms Padmavathi had sacrificed her seat.

The Secunderabad seat was also allotted to the TD from where the TPCC had considered felding star campaigner Vijayashanthi. She may now contest from Medak.

Meanwhile, CPI TS secretary Chada Venkata Reddy was disappointed with the seats allotted to it, and would hold a meeting on November 4 to decide its future course of action. Mr Reddy said the party was disappointed with the attitude of the TPCC.