search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

It’s a joint fight against the NDA rule, says N Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 3, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 12:49 am IST
He held a teleconference with party leaders and cadres across the state.
N Chandrababu Naidu
 N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: A day after crossing a 36-year-old Rubicon and meeting AICC president Rahul Gandhi, TD supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday explained to party leaders and cadre it was part of a historic democratic movement for which all likeminded parties should join hands and unite to defeat the autocratic attitude of the ruling dispensation.

He held a teleconference with party leaders and cadres across the state. He said TD patriarch N.T. Rama Rao had taught him to question autocracy and dictatorship. 

 

Mr Naidu said he had opposed Mr Narendra Modi, then the Gujarat Chief Minister, during the Godhra riots. Due to the situation in 2014, the TD had tied up with the BJP in the interest of the state. 

For four years, the BJP had betrayed Andhra Pradesh and he had broken off with the party. He said there was a political and democratic compulsion to take along all parties that were opposed to the BJP to save democratic institutions in the country. Mr Naidu said if such a move was not taken now, history will not forgive the TD. He said joining hands with the Congress was to save the nation and democracy. 

...
Tags: n chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No Iris Scanner for Galaxy S10 next year: Rumours

The in-display sensor will be borrowed from Qualcomm’s system and should theoretically provide faster as well as convenient unlocking systems.
 

Drunken man viciously attacked by lion after he tries petting it in zoo

The man was later seen in a car with his badly injured arm resting on the open window. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman unveils cover of autobiography '281 and Beyond'

Laxman writes of dressing-room meltdowns and champagne evenings, the exhilaration of playing with and against the best in the world.
 

Do you know Google Pixel 2 XL is selling for Rs 34,965

The platform has also extended exchange offers worth up to Rs 21,000 along with no-cost EMIs in partnership with all major banks.
 

5 tips to reduce back pain this festive season

The festive season comes with a lot of social commitments which disrupts your daily fitness routine. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Obesity ups risk of death during pregnancy, experts warn

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

It’s a BJP conspiracy, says DK Shivakumar

Minister D.K. Shivakumar addresses media along with Congress candididate Ugrappa in Ballari on Thursday

JD(S) blackmailed our candidate: Pratap Simha

Pratap Simha

#MeToo stings VS Ugrappa: ‘He did not help my harassed daughter’

VS Ugrappa

Anti-Congress warhorse is new Oppn fulcrum

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu presents a shawl to Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

AP agents in Telangana to gather info: DGPS’ report

Rajat Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham