It’s a joint fight against the NDA rule, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: A day after crossing a 36-year-old Rubicon and meeting AICC president Rahul Gandhi, TD supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday explained to party leaders and cadre it was part of a historic democratic movement for which all likeminded parties should join hands and unite to defeat the autocratic attitude of the ruling dispensation.

He held a teleconference with party leaders and cadres across the state. He said TD patriarch N.T. Rama Rao had taught him to question autocracy and dictatorship.

Mr Naidu said he had opposed Mr Narendra Modi, then the Gujarat Chief Minister, during the Godhra riots. Due to the situation in 2014, the TD had tied up with the BJP in the interest of the state.

For four years, the BJP had betrayed Andhra Pradesh and he had broken off with the party. He said there was a political and democratic compulsion to take along all parties that were opposed to the BJP to save democratic institutions in the country. Mr Naidu said if such a move was not taken now, history will not forgive the TD. He said joining hands with the Congress was to save the nation and democracy.