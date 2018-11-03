BJP’s second list triggers turmoil

The BJP nominated G. Yoganand as its candidate from Serilimgampally. The Nizamabad (Urban) seat was given to Endala Lakshminarayana.

Hyderabad: The BJP, which is known for discipline, saw an internal rift developing after the second list of 28 names was announced by the high command.

While BJP leader Naresh staged a protest at the party office in Hyderabad after he was denied a ticket from Serilimgampally, Suryanarayana Gupta’s followers attacked the party office in Nizamabad.

Former MLAs Baddam Bal Reddy and M. Dharma Rao were given tickets in the second list.

In the first list, the BJP had announced 38 names. The BJP has announced 56 candidates so far.

The BJP still has to announce 61 candidates. Sources said the remaining candidates will be announced before the election notification is issued on November 12.

After announcements of candidates, BJP will intensify the campaign which will be joined by party chief Amit Shah.

The chosen ones

Sirpur: Dr Srinivasulu

Asifabad: Ajmira Athamaram Naik

Khanapur: Satla Ashok

Nirmal: Aindla Suvarna Reddy

Nizamabad (Urban): Endala Lakshminarayana

Jagityal: Muduganti Ravindar Reddy

Ramagundam: Balamuri Vanitha

Sircilla: Mallagari Narsa Goud

Siddipet: Naini Narotham Reddy

Kukatpally: Madhavaram Kantha Rao

Rajendranagar: Baddam Bal Reddy

Serilimgampally: G. Yoganand

Malakpet: Ale Jithendra

Charminar: T. Uma Mahendra

Chandrayangutta: Syed Shahezadi

Yakutpura: Charmani Roopraj

Bahadurpura: Haneef Ali

Devarakadra: Aggani Narasimhulu Sagar

Wanaparthy: Kotha Amarendar Reddy

Nagarkurnool: Nedanuri Dilipchary

Nagarjunasagar: Kanakanala Niveditha

Alair: Donthiri Sridhar Reddy

Ghanapur (Station): Perumandla Venkateswarlu

Warangal West: M. Dharma Rao

Yellandu: Mokalla Naga Sravanthi

Wyra: Bhukya Reshma Bai

Aswaraopet: Bukya Prasada Rao