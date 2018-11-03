search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

BJP’s second list triggers turmoil

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Nov 3, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Workers ransack party office in Nizamabad.
The BJP nominated G. Yoganand as its candidate from Serilimgampally. The Nizamabad (Urban) seat was given to Endala Lakshminarayana.
 The BJP nominated G. Yoganand as its candidate from Serilimgampally. The Nizamabad (Urban) seat was given to Endala Lakshminarayana.

Hyderabad: The BJP, which is known for discipline, saw an internal rift developing after the second list of 28 names was announced by the high command.

While BJP leader Naresh staged a protest at the party office in Hyderabad after he was denied a ticket from Serilimgampally, Suryanarayana Gupta’s followers attacked the party office in Nizamabad.

 

The BJP nominated G. Yoganand as its candidate from Serilimgampally. The Nizamabad (Urban) seat was given to Endala Lakshminarayana.  

Former MLAs Baddam Bal Reddy and M. Dharma Rao were given tickets in the second list. 

In the first list, the BJP had announced 38 names. The BJP has announced 56 candidates so far.

The BJP still has to announce 61 candidates. Sources said the remaining candidates will be announced before the election notification is issued on November 12. 

After announcements of candidates, BJP will intensify the campaign which will be joined by party chief Amit Shah.

The chosen ones
Sirpur: Dr Srinivasulu
Asifabad: Ajmira Athamaram Naik
Khanapur: Satla Ashok
Nirmal: Aindla Suvarna Reddy
Nizamabad (Urban): Endala Lakshminarayana
Jagityal: Muduganti Ravindar Reddy
Ramagundam: Balamuri Vanitha
Sircilla: Mallagari Narsa Goud
Siddipet: Naini Narotham Reddy
Kukatpally: Madhavaram Kantha Rao
Rajendranagar: Baddam Bal Reddy
Serilimgampally: G. Yoganand
Malakpet: Ale Jithendra
Charminar: T. Uma Mahendra
Chandrayangutta: Syed Shahezadi
Yakutpura: Charmani Roopraj
Bahadurpura: Haneef Ali
Devarakadra: Aggani Narasimhulu Sagar
Wanaparthy: Kotha Amarendar Reddy
Nagarkurnool: Nedanuri Dilipchary
Nagarjunasagar: Kanakanala Niveditha
Alair: Donthiri Sridhar Reddy
Ghanapur (Station): Perumandla Venkateswarlu
Warangal West: M. Dharma Rao
Yellandu: Mokalla Naga Sravanthi
Wyra: Bhukya Reshma Bai
Aswaraopet: Bukya Prasada Rao

...
Tags: bjp, 61 candidates, second list
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No Iris Scanner for Galaxy S10 next year: Rumours

The in-display sensor will be borrowed from Qualcomm’s system and should theoretically provide faster as well as convenient unlocking systems.
 

Drunken man viciously attacked by lion after he tries petting it in zoo

The man was later seen in a car with his badly injured arm resting on the open window. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman unveils cover of autobiography '281 and Beyond'

Laxman writes of dressing-room meltdowns and champagne evenings, the exhilaration of playing with and against the best in the world.
 

Do you know Google Pixel 2 XL is selling for Rs 34,965

The platform has also extended exchange offers worth up to Rs 21,000 along with no-cost EMIs in partnership with all major banks.
 

5 tips to reduce back pain this festive season

The festive season comes with a lot of social commitments which disrupts your daily fitness routine. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Obesity ups risk of death during pregnancy, experts warn

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

It’s a BJP conspiracy, says DK Shivakumar

Minister D.K. Shivakumar addresses media along with Congress candididate Ugrappa in Ballari on Thursday

JD(S) blackmailed our candidate: Pratap Simha

Pratap Simha

#MeToo stings VS Ugrappa: ‘He did not help my harassed daughter’

VS Ugrappa

Anti-Congress warhorse is new Oppn fulcrum

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu presents a shawl to Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

AP agents in Telangana to gather info: DGPS’ report

Rajat Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham