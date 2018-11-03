BJP’s second list triggers turmoil

Hyderabad: The BJP, which is known for discipline, saw an internal rift developing after the second list of 28 names was announced by the high command.
While BJP leader Naresh staged a protest at the party office in Hyderabad after he was denied a ticket from Serilimgampally, Suryanarayana Gupta’s followers attacked the party office in Nizamabad.
The BJP nominated G. Yoganand as its candidate from Serilimgampally. The Nizamabad (Urban) seat was given to Endala Lakshminarayana.
Former MLAs Baddam Bal Reddy and M. Dharma Rao were given tickets in the second list.
In the first list, the BJP had announced 38 names. The BJP has announced 56 candidates so far.
The BJP still has to announce 61 candidates. Sources said the remaining candidates will be announced before the election notification is issued on November 12.
After announcements of candidates, BJP will intensify the campaign which will be joined by party chief Amit Shah.
The chosen ones
Sirpur: Dr Srinivasulu
Asifabad: Ajmira Athamaram Naik
Khanapur: Satla Ashok
Nirmal: Aindla Suvarna Reddy
Nizamabad (Urban): Endala Lakshminarayana
Jagityal: Muduganti Ravindar Reddy
Ramagundam: Balamuri Vanitha
Sircilla: Mallagari Narsa Goud
Siddipet: Naini Narotham Reddy
Kukatpally: Madhavaram Kantha Rao
Rajendranagar: Baddam Bal Reddy
Serilimgampally: G. Yoganand
Malakpet: Ale Jithendra
Charminar: T. Uma Mahendra
Chandrayangutta: Syed Shahezadi
Yakutpura: Charmani Roopraj
Bahadurpura: Haneef Ali
Devarakadra: Aggani Narasimhulu Sagar
Wanaparthy: Kotha Amarendar Reddy
Nagarkurnool: Nedanuri Dilipchary
Nagarjunasagar: Kanakanala Niveditha
Alair: Donthiri Sridhar Reddy
Ghanapur (Station): Perumandla Venkateswarlu
Warangal West: M. Dharma Rao
Yellandu: Mokalla Naga Sravanthi
Wyra: Bhukya Reshma Bai
Aswaraopet: Bukya Prasada Rao