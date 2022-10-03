Sonia to join Rahul for Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday

MYSURU: The interim president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sonia Gandhi would be joining her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday. Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysuru at Mandakalli Airport. She will be staying at a hotel in Madikeri for two-days before joining the padayatra.

Sonia Gandhi was welcomed by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah among others at the airport. Shivakumar told reports that Sonia Gandhi will join the padayatra at the location where Rahul Gandhi will be leading the workers. Senior Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge will also be joining Sonia Gandhi to take part in the padayatra on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra completed his leg of the march in Mysuru district and entered Srirangapatna in Mandya district about 20-km from Mysuru city on Monday.

On Sunday evening, Rahul Gandhi led the padayatra to Mysuru city from Nanjangud taluk. On reaching Bandipalya on the outskirts of the city, Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering unfazed by the sudden showers lashing the region. Party workers and supporters remained intact at the venue and covered themselves with chairs from the showers.

On Monday morning, Rahul resumed his padayatra from Hardinge Circle of the city to reach Srirangapatna. While in Mysuru city, Rahul was accompanied by party leaders D.K. Shivakumar and others visited Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills and during the curse of the padayatra, Rahul visited Masjid-E-Azam and also St Philomena’s Cathedral and offered prayers.