KCR’s ‘national’ party has no takers: Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 4, 2022, 1:01 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2022, 1:01 am IST
 Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said that by merely floating a national party, there will be little that KCR can achieve (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: The launching of a national party by TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is nothing more than an attempt to divert the attention of the people of Telangana from the TRS government’s failures in the state, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy has said.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Reddy said by merely floating a national party, there will be little that Rao can achieve other than his family members daydreaming about ruling the country.

“Many ‘national’ parties have come and gone, and there are several without a single seat in Parliament. The one that Rao wants to launch has only one ally, the AIMIM, which he wants to help strengthen in the country,” Reddy said.

People of Telangana, he said, have realised how the TRS government has failed on all fronts and now they know that no national level leader wants to be associated with Chandrashekar Rao, whose national party has no takers.

He also said that privately, TRS leaders themselves are questioning the need for a national party now, especially with the fast-eroding support for the TRS in the state. “They are not able to make head or tail of Rao’s intentions,” he said.

Kishan Reddy, however, added that it is not leaders who will decide the fate of any party or a leader but the people when they vote. “Let us wait for the next Assembly and Parliament elections. People will show who they want,” he said, adding that the TRS leadership’s belief that it is the only alternative to the BJP in the country is nothing more than wishful thinking.

To a question on TRS allegations that the Centre wants to fix meters to all farm power connections, the Union minister dismissed the speculation saying there was no such move.

