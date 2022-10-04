  
KCR to address public meeting at Chandur on Thursday

HYDERABAD: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) issuing the Munugode Assembly by-election schedule on Monday, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has decided to intensify its campaign a day after Dasara by holding a second public meeting of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in the constituency at Chandur, which will be followed by another in Narayanpur.

In all, 86 MLAs, including the party working president K.T. Rama Rao and finance minister T.Harish Rao have been entrusted with the task of ensuring a TRS victory.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekar Rao is likely to declare former Munugode MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as TRS candidate on Wednesday.

 The Chief Minister held a meeting with some ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs, who were available in the city, on Monday and discussed the poll strategy and campaigning. He sought the leaders to reach out to every voter with the state government's welfare schemes and development programmes.

There are seven mandals, two municipalities and 157 gram panchayats in Munugode Assembly constituency.

