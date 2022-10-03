  
Nation Politics 03 Oct 2022 BJP targets OBC vote ...
Nation, Politics

BJP targets OBC votes with 'ghar wapsi' offer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Oct 3, 2022, 6:50 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2022, 6:50 am IST
More than a dozen OBC leaders had jumped ship ahead of the UP Assembly polls held earlier this year. (Representational Image/ANI)
 More than a dozen OBC leaders had jumped ship ahead of the UP Assembly polls held earlier this year. (Representational Image/ANI)

NEW DELHI: With an eye on the 2024 electoral battle, the BJP has launched efforts for the "ghar wapsi" of most of the OBC leaders who had quit the party ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls to return to the saffron fold. The efforts are a part of the ruling party's strategy to consolidate the numerically strong OBC vote bank in the politically crucial state.

Prominent OBC leaders like Swamy Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan, Brajesh Prajapati, Roshan Lal Verma, Bhagwati Sagar, Vinay Shakya, Rakesh Rathore, Madhuri Verma and Dharam Singh Saini, among others, had quit the BJP ahead of the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state. Most of these leaders joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, which tried hard to woo the non-Yadav OBC voters in the run up to the state elections.

The BJP's former ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's Om Prakash Rajbhar, sources said, has also been sending feelers to the BJP leadership to return to the NDA fold. The OBC party had contested the recent UP polls with the SP but Rajbhar has been critical of Yadav ever since their alliance lost the polls.

More than a dozen OBC leaders, including Rajbhar who was a Cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, had jumped ship ahead of the UP Assembly polls held earlier this year.

The BJP’s outreach is rooted in the fact that nearly 40 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population belongs to the OBC community. According to BJP data, of the nearly 74 OBC castes in this politically crucial state, 61 castes have been voting in favour of the ruling party, mainly since 2014.

According to sources, most of the OBC leaders who had quit earlier this year are in touch with the BJP. The BJP leadership, as per sources, is also willing to re-induct its former allies and members "barring a few".

Interestingly, most of these OBC leaders, who had quit, were said to be from the "anti-Yogi Adityanath" camp when they were part of the saffron party.

The SP's efforts to woo non-Yadav OBCs and Brahmin voters while holding on to the party’s Muslim-Yadav (M-Y) core vote bank to strengthen his party's electoral fortunes failed to work as the BJP retained power in the state.

The exodus of prominent OBC leaders from the ruling BJP was set off by the then Cabinet minister in the Yogi government, Mr Maurya. Mr Maurya had claimed that his exit from the BJP was an "indication" of misfortune for the saffron party, similar to what the Mayawati-led BSP had endured when he had quit it in 2017 before joining the BJP. The five-time MLA had to change his Padrauna Assembly seat due to "anti-incumbency". Mr Maurya, however, lost the Fazilnagar seat to the BJP's Surendra Kushwaha.

...
Tags: ghar wapsi, up assembly elections, cm yogi adityanath, bharatiya janata party (bjp), 2024 general elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 03 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

'Corrupt' to meet same fate as 'rioters', warns CM Yogi
Hyderabad: Ghar wapsi for Congress defectors

Latest From Nation

This concerted push to ‘promote’ oil palm cultivation inside the forests, appears to have been rushed into without taking into account the environmental impact of having such plantations. — AFP

Telangana proposes to raise oil palm plantations on podu lands in forests

However, when the loan amounts became more than ₹1 crore, bank authorities conducted a verification of the pledged jewellery. They found that the jewellery was fake and lodged a complaint with the police. — Representational Image/DC

Man arrested for cheating bank with fake gold

The State Planning Commission vice chairman said it is the responsibility of everyone to plant and grow at least one tree to protect the environment. He wanted children to be sensitised and encouraged to plant trees right from their childhood. — www.ysrcongress.com

IRIA marks Gandhi Jayanti with tree plantation

Alleging irregularities in the preparation of a list of beneficiaries of Polavaram project affected people, AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju demanded the state government reveal their socio-economic survey.— Twitter

Reveal socio-economic survey on Polavaram hit people: Veerraju



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TRS to BRS: 283 party leaders to pass resolution on Dasara

Rao is learnt to have reiterated that his aim was to enter national politics with a 'people's agenda' and not forming 'fronts' or 'tents' by bringing together some political parties or leaders. — Twitter

Maharashtra Congress to greet people with 'Jai Baliraja' and 'Ram Ram'

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the party was not opposed to the 'Vande Mataram' greeting. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala Leader of Opposition Satheesan extends support to Kharge in Tharoor's backyard

Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan (ANI)

Dream merchant Kejriwal peddling lies ahead of Gujarat polls: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani addresses 'Hello Kamal Shakti Women Conclave' in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Kharge, a Gandhi family loyalist poised to be 2nd Congress prez from Karnataka

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to the media after filing his nomination papers for the post of party President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->