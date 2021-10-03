NSUI president selected as Congress candidate for Huzurabad bypoll

I don't have any political family background, but with hard work I won the NSUI elections and now I have got an MLA ticket, Dr Narsing Rao said. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: The Congress picked National Students Union of India (NSUI) state president Dr Balmuri Venkat Narsing Rao as its candidate for the October 30 bypoll to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik issued orders nominating him for the election.

The Congress fielded the 29-year-old Dr Narsing Rao as the TRS had fielded a student union leader, Gellu Srinivas Yadav. The BJP is expected to field former minister Etala Rajendar.

Dr Narsing Rao was born on November 2, 1992, and is a native of Tarlapally in Kalvasrirampur mandal of Peddapalli district. He served twice as NSUI state president from 2015-2017 and 2018-2021. In 2017, he served as NSUI national secretary. Narsing Rao has completed his MBBS and belongs to the Velama community (OC).

Upon his nomination, Dr Narsing Rao said that the election process in the NSUI that was introduced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had helped youth like him become leaders. "I don't have any political family background, but with hard work I won the NSUI elections and now I have got an MLA ticket," Dr Narsing Rao said..

He thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, AICC TS in-charge Manickam Tagore and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy for providing him an opportunity to contest in the bypoll. He expressed confidence that Congress will win the Huzurabad seat with the blessings of the people.