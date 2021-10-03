Name Dalit as TRS CM nominee for 2023, Cong dares KCR

Chandrasekhar Rao uses SCs, STs and BCs only as vote-bank as he is driven by the ‘Manuvada’ ideology, Tagore said. — Twitter

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana state in-charge and MP Manickam Tagore said that it was only Congress that made a Dalit leader, Charanjit Singh Channi, Chief Minister. He is the only Dalit Chief Minister in the country today, he said. The party has given top positions to dalits, including Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, he said.

Addressing the TPCC SC cell meeting here on Sunday, Tagore flayed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for not honouring his promise of making a Dalit as the first Chief Minister. Unable to see a Dalit CLP leader, he engineered the defection of 12 Congress MLAs, Tagore alleged. Chandrasekhar Rao uses SCs, STs and BCs only as vote-bank as he is driven by the ‘Manuvada’ ideology, the Congress leader said.

Stating that Congress had made another Dalit leader, Damodar Rajanarsimha. deputy CM, he said that Chandrasekhar Rao gave only one ministry to a Dalit in his Cabinet. He dared Rao to declare a Dalit the party’s Chief Minister candidate for 2023 elections and asked K.T. Rama Rao to give his MA&UD portfolio to a Dalit MLA.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chandrasekhar Rao spell danger to society.

Chandrasekhar Rao neglected Osmania and Kakatiya universities and encouraged private universities owned by TRS leaders Malla Reddy and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who have killed reservations, he alleged.

Party leaders Bosu Raju, Sampath Kumar, Preetham, B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Mallu Ravi and Vem Narender Reddy were present.