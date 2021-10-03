Husnabad turns saffron; Bandi, Smriti Irani pull crowds

A large number of BJP activists took part in the procession, playing drums and dancing in the scorching sun right from the afternoon. — DC Image/Puli Sharat Kumar

SIDDIPET: The first phase of the Praja Sangram Yatra which was held for 36 days ended on a colourful note with Husnabad city appearing to turn saffron with BJP flags, banners and flexies welcoming its state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Siddipet district on Saturday.

After concluding the padayatra, Sanjay, accompanied by Union minister Smriti Irani, took out a road show from the outskirts of the town to the Ambedkar Chowrasta.

The BJP leaders were successful in bringing the people to the road show and the meeting in Husnabad from not only the surrounding mandals of Siddipet district but also from the neighbouring districts of Karimnagar, Jangaon and Warangal.

The road show lasted for more than two hours starting around 2 pm, with Irani and Sanjay, along with other leaders, greeting people all along the road show and instilling new energy among the party cadre.

A large number of BJP activists took part in the procession, playing drums and dancing in the scorching sun right from the afternoon. After reaching the Ambedkar Chowrasta, where the venue for the meeting was set up, Irani and BJP state chief paid tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar by garlanding his statue.

The BJP leaders proposed to conduct a massive meeting in Huzurabad constituency on the closing day of the first phase of the yatra. But with implementation of code of conduct in Huzurabad constituency with the release of notification for the by-election, they had to shift the closing ceremony to Husnabad and ended it on a grand note.