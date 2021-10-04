Nation Politics 03 Oct 2021 TRS is trying to buy ...
Nation, Politics

TRS is trying to buy votes: Bandi Sanjay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 4, 2021, 3:08 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2021, 7:08 am IST
He was launching the BJP election campaign by blowing the shankaram (siren) in the bypoll-bound constituency in Karimnagar district
Sanjay said the BJP never opposed the Dalit Bandhu scheme. (DC)
Karimnagar: The BJP will show a ’triple-R cinema’ to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in the Assembly after the Huzurabad byelections, said TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Sunday.

“Huzurabad is going to witness a silent surge against the TRS and no force on earth can stop the BJP victory. The BJP has a double-R (legislators Raja Singh and Raghunandan Rao) in the Assembly. With the entry of one more R (Etala Rajendar, the BJP candidate), the BJP would show a triple-RRR movie to the CM, he said.

 

He was launching the BJP election campaign by blowing the shankaram (siren) in the bypoll-bound constituency in Karimnagar district.

Sanjay said the Chief Minister was boasting that the TRS was sure of a win in Huzurabad. In  that case, will he resign from as CM if the TRS loses the by-election, Sanjay asked.

Sanjay said Chandrashekar Rao had never sincerely tried to achieve statehood for Telangana. “It was only because of the fear of activist students that he took up a fake deeksha. In the name of the Telangana movement, he tried to collect as much money as possible. Rajendar, on the other hand, truly fought for the creation of Telangana state and worked for welfare of the people of this region,” he said.

 

Sanjay said the BJP never opposed the Dalit Bandhu scheme. “But why is the TRS government imposing restrictions in utilization of the money? What authority do bank officials have to freeze the accounts of the beneficiaries,” he asked.

The BJP leader said that after the elections, the TRS government would take back the amount sanctioned under the scheme and might even stop implementing it. “KCR is trying to cheat the Dalits, but they know him well and are ready to teach him a lesson,” Sanjay said.

Dalits must demand that the government sanction the money unconditionally with no restriction whatsoever, he proposed.

 

“The TRS is trying to purchase votes with currency notes. It is ready to give Rs 10,000 per vote. The Huzurabad people will uphold principles. They are ready to take the money but will stand for justice and vote for justice,” Sanjay said.

Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, rrr cinema
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


