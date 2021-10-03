Bhabanipur bypoll result: Mamata Banerjee wins landslide victory from home turf

Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party celebrate after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee won the bypoll to Bhabanipur seat. (Photo: AFP)

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emerged victorious with over 58,000 votes in the Bhabanipur bypolls on Sunday. The TMC leader thanked the people of the state for making her win in her home turf.

Banerjee also secured her seat as West Bengal chief minister after the massive win.

"I have won the Bhabanipur Assembly bypolls with a margin of 58,832 votes and have registered the victory in every ward of the constituency. I thank all the voters for the win. This is for the first time that we have not lost in a single ward in Bhabanipur," Banerjee said greeting supporters outside her residence in Kolkata.

The poll win was crucial for Mamata Banerjee in order to get as an MLA by the first week of November and continue as the chief minister.

After 21 rounds of counting, the TMC leader got a total of 58,832 votes trouncing BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal (26320) and CMP candidate Srijeeb Banerjee (4201).

Targeting the opposition BJP for the attack on her in Nandigram, Banerjee said that the people Bhabanipur have given a "befitting reply to the conspiracy that was hatched" in Nandigram.

The TMC is also ahead in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies, where votes are being counted for the assembly elections.

As the reports of Banerjee's massive lead came in, TMC supporters hit streets across the state to celebrate.

The TMC had won the seat in the April-May assembly polls by a margin of around 28,000 votes.

Trinamool Congress had registered a landslide victory in assembly polls winning 213 of 294 seats in the West Bengal assembly. The BJP won 77 seats.