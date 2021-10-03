Nation Politics 03 Oct 2021 Mamata Banerjee lead ...
Nation, Politics

Mamata Banerjee leads in Bhabanipur bypoll

PTI
Published Oct 3, 2021, 9:30 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2021, 10:56 am IST
Mamata Banerjee has to win this election to retain her chief minister's post
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee comes out of a polling station after casting her vote during the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where the TMC leader is contesting, in Kolkata, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading by 2,377 votes in the Bhabanipur bypoll after the second round of counting on Sunday morning, as per the Election Commission.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate in Bhabanipur, secured 5,333 votes, as per official data after the second round of counting.

 

Her nearest rival, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, secured 2,956 votes, while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 132 votes.

Total 21 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur.

Voting in the seat in south Kolkata was held on September 30.

Banerjee has to win this election to retain her chief minister's post.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed within 200 metre radius of the counting centres at all three constituencies that went to the polls on September 30.

Candidates and their agents, who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine or have tested negative for the infection, will be allowed to enter the counting venues, the Election Commission official said.

 

All officials and agents have been asked to abide by COVID-19 protocols, he said.

State minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who won the assembly election from Bhabanipur in south Kolkata, vacated it shortly after results were declared in May, paving the way for the by-election so that Banerjee could fight it.

Polls were countermanded in Jangipur and Samserganj in the Murshidabad district, following the death of one candidate each.

Over 57 per cent polling was registered in Bhabanipur.

A high voting rate at 79.92 per cent and 77.63 per cent was recorded in Samserganj and Jangipur, respectively.

 

Tags: bhabanipur assembly seat, bhowanipore assembly bypolls, bhowanipore bypolls
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


