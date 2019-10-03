Nation Politics 03 Oct 2019 ‘Won't take part i ...
Nation, Politics

‘Won't take part in Cong poll campaign,’ says sulking Sanjay Nirupam

PTI
Published Oct 3, 2019, 8:25 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 8:25 pm IST
The former MP also said the way the party's leadership was behaving with him the time to say good bye to the party was ‘not far away’.
Former Union minister Milind Deora had replaced Nirupam. However, Deora had resigned from the post last month following the party's debacle in the general elections. (Photo: ANI)
 Former Union minister Milind Deora had replaced Nirupam. However, Deora had resigned from the post last month following the party's debacle in the general elections. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Fissures in the city Congress over the ticket distribution for the Maharashtra Assembly polls are wide open, with its former chief Sanjay Nirupam declaring on Thursday that he would not take part in the party's campaign after the name he had recommended was "rejected".

The former MP also said the way the party's leadership was behaving with him the time to say good bye to the party was "not far away". "It seems Congress Party doesn't want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier, in that case I will not participate in poll campaign. It's my final decision," Nirupam said on Twitter without naming any of the city leaders. Nirupam also did not specify the name of the contender he was pushing for. "I hope that the day has not yet come to say good bye to party. But the way leadership is behaving with me, it doesn't seem far away," he said in another tweet. Nirupam was replaced as the city Congress chief ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in March this year following complaints by a section of party leaders that he functioned in "unilateral" manner.

 

Former Union minister Milind Deora had replaced Nirupam. However, Deora had resigned from the post last month following the party's debacle in the general elections.

The party could not win even a single seat out of the six in Mumbai. Former MP Eknath Gaikwad is the acting president of the city unit at present.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sanjay nirupam, congress, bjp, maharashtra assembly polls 2019
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Khan, along with a few other people, was caught on camera wailing to a statue of Gandhi, complaining why he died so soon after helping India attain Independence. (Photo: video screengrab)

Watch: Twitter trolls SP leader Firoz Khan's crying in front of Gandhi statue

‘No criteria or parameter is followed while distributing ticket. There are internal forces within the party that are hell-bent on stopping the grass-root leaders from emerging,’ he said. (Photo: ANI)

Tanwar resigns from all party positions in protest over Haryana ticket distribution

Reddy's reaction comes close on the heels of Sonia Gandhi's Gandhi Jayanti speech in New Delhi on October 2, where she stated the BJP did not know anything about Gandhiji. (Photo: File)

Having Gandhi as surname doesn't make you Gandhi follower: Kishan Reddy

IRCTC will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all proceeds will go to the government, according to the red herring prospectus. (Photo: Representative)

IRCTC IPO was expected to raise 645 crore, investors poured in Rs 72,000 crore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Twitter trolls SP leader Firoz Khan's crying in front of Gandhi statue

Khan, along with a few other people, was caught on camera wailing to a statue of Gandhi, complaining why he died so soon after helping India attain Independence. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

Future Samsung phone could help you lose weight; see how

The use of spectrometers in phones was brought to light by the Changhong H2, a prototype phone at CES 2017 that not only could detect the sugar composition of fruits, but also analyse body fat level, the moisture in your skin and more.
 

Mahatma Gandhi figures on postage stamp issued in France

A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

UP: 36-hour special session of Legislature to commemmorate Gandhi's 150th anniversary

Leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as they begin their speeches. (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 3: Siddharth, Koena, Arti and Rashami bear the torture

Siddharth Shukla.
 

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tanwar resigns from all party positions in protest over Haryana ticket distribution

‘No criteria or parameter is followed while distributing ticket. There are internal forces within the party that are hell-bent on stopping the grass-root leaders from emerging,’ he said. (Photo: ANI)

'Not going to Pak, Manmohan Singh won't go either': Punjab CM

Earlier today, Captain Amarinder invited the former Prime Minister to attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Prakash Purab next month. (Photo: PTI)

Ramdas Athawale fields Chhota Rajan’s brother for in Maharashtra

It should be noted that in 2018, a case was registered against Deepak Nikalje for alleged rape and sexual harassment based on the complaint of a 22-year-old woman. (Photo: Facebook | @Dipakbhau.Nikalje)

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane's son Nitesh joins BJP

Nitesh Rane. (Photo: PTI)

Radicalisation of Hindus as dangerous as of Muslims: Digvijay Singh

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the BJP was seeking to spread disharmony. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham