Stay at your constituency: KCR to mantris

Hyderabad: At the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao told his ministers to visit all the constituencies in their respective districts and to spend at least three days in the week in their districts.

He noted that several ministers limited their visits to their own constituencies. He also asked them not to entertain group politics in their respective districts, sources disclosed.

Sources also revealed that Chief Minister Rao advised ministers to coordinate with their district MLAs and senior party leaders in taking up development and welfare programmes and party functions and activities.

Sources said that the chief minister appeared not to be satisfied with the counter that was given by the party leaders against the allegations of the Congress MLAs on the issue of the Tummidihatti project.

The chief minister suggested that the ministers should get a proper understanding of their respective departments after having detailed reviews with the authorities concerned and he stressed that ministers take the representations of MLAs into consideration and act accordingly, sources added.