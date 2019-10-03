If we are sinking, why is TRS scared: Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao that if he felt the Congress was a sinking ship why was the TRS so afraid in the Huzurnagar byelection that it deputed one minister to each mandal and one MLA to each village in the constituency.

Speaking to media along with Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday, Mallu Bhatti said that in the Huzurnagar byelection, the fight was between a democracy and a dictator. He said that all democratic forces should defeat the TRS in the byelection. He also said that though the CPI leadership went to the TRS, the CPI and CPM workers should vote for the Congress.

He said that very soon, it would be known which the sinking ship was. He pointed out that the TRS’ internal war had started after Medical and Health Minister Etala Rajendar’s open statement.

MLA Sridhar Babu alleged that the TRS was trying to win in Huzurnagar with money power.

He said that the TRS was a sinking ship and that was the reason it admitted 12 Congress MLAs into the party. He said that the TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy always worked for the development of Huzurnagar assembly constituency whether in power or was in the opposition and therefore the people should vote for the Congress candidate Padmavathi.