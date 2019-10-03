Nation Politics 03 Oct 2019 Former Maharashtra C ...
Nation, Politics

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane's son Nitesh joins BJP

PTI
Published Oct 3, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
Nitesh won the 2014 Assembly polls from Kankavli seat on Congress' ticket by defeating the then BJP MLA Pramod Jathar.
Nitesh Rane. (Photo: PTI)
 Nitesh Rane. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Nitesh Rane, former Congress MLA and son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, on Thursday, joined the BJP and will contest the October 21 state Assembly polls from Kankavli seat in coastal Konkan.

Narayan Rane, who founded the Maharashtra Swabhiman Party in 2017 after parting ways with the Congress, has spoken of merging the outfit with the BJP, with whose support he is now a Rajya Sabha member.

 

Narayan Rane, who founded the Maharashtra Swabhiman Party in 2017 after parting ways with the Congress, has spoken of merging the outfit with the BJP, with whose support he is now a Rajya Sabha member.

The former state chief minister was earlier in the Shiv Sena, which he quit in 2005 and joined the Congress.

...
