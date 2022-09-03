YSRC refutes TD charges of ₹2 lakh crore corruption

Jogi (in picture) maintained that though Chandrababu Naidu served as chief minister for 14 years, he did not implement any welfare scheme for the public, whereas CM Jagan has implemented more than 30 schemes. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Ruling YSR Congress has challenged TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to prove his allegation of ₹2 lakh crore being robbed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, housing minister Jogi Ramesh maintained that in fact, YSRC government has implemented the CM to CM (Chief Minister to Common Man) programme without brokers and corruption. It transferred in the most transparent way nearly ₹2 lakh crore for public welfare through the Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) scheme.

The minister offered to give details of DBT and funds usage. He challenged Naidu and other TD leaders to prove their allegations against the YSRC government.

He maintained that though Chandrababu Naidu served as chief minister for 14 years, he did not implement any welfare scheme for the public, whereas CM Jagan has implemented more than 30 schemes.

Ramesh further pointed out that Naidu had started a few Anna canteens before 2019 elections for electoral benefit. Now, he is making a fuss about these canteens in an attempt to throw mud at the government.