Raghunandan new BJP floor leader in Assembly?

HYDERABAD: With Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao calling for an Assembly session on September 6, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to name Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao as its floor leader.

The three-three member BJP lost its floor leader when it suspended Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh after his derogatory remarks against a religion. The MLA was also arrested by the state government under the PD Act.

The third MLA of the party, Etala Rajendar, was already named head of the state party joining committee. But the party has not yet formally announced the decision but will do so soon.