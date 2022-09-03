Political activity heats up in Telangana

Speculation is rife that the Chief Minister could make major announcements. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Political activity gathered pace in Telangana with all the major parties holding key meetings followed up with press meets on Saturday.

While the ruling party TRS has the Legislative Party meet and the Cabinet meet scheduled back-to-back, key leaders from opposition parties have also announced meetings with media personnel later in the day.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, TPCC president Revanth Reddy and senior BJP leader, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, who is on a visit to Telangana will speak shortly.

Speculation is rife that the Chief Minister could make major announcements as it was the first time that the TRS has convened both Cabinet and Legislative Party meeting after it announced early polls in 2018.

This is an updating story.