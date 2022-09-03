  
Nation Politics 03 Sep 2022 Political activity h ...
Nation, Politics

Political activity heats up in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 3, 2022, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2022, 4:23 pm IST
Speculation is rife that the Chief Minister could make major announcements. (DC Image)
 Speculation is rife that the Chief Minister could make major announcements. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Political activity gathered pace in Telangana with all the major parties holding key meetings followed up with press meets on Saturday.

While the ruling party TRS has the Legislative Party meet and the Cabinet meet scheduled back-to-back, key leaders from opposition parties have also announced  meetings with media personnel later in the day.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, TPCC president Revanth Reddy and senior BJP leader, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, who is on a visit to Telangana will speak shortly.

Speculation is rife that the Chief Minister could make major announcements as it was the first time that the TRS has convened both Cabinet and Legislative Party meeting after it announced early polls in 2018.

This is an updating story.

...
Tags: bharatiya janata party, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), tpcc, aimim, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, finance minister nirmala sitharaman, asaduddin owaisi, a revanth reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal interacts with locals during his visit to the poll-bound Gujarat state, in Rajkot, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Don't quit BJP but work for AAP internally: Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers

Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali. (Photo: Twitter)

Karnataka BJP MLA snaps at woman, gets her detained for asking questions

Student deaths are on the rise in government hostels and residential schools in the north Telangana districts — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Government hostels become death traps for students of marginalized sections in TS

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu — www.ysrcongress.com

Vishnu says YSR showed progress of 60 years in 6 years



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in Northeast, 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP

Nitish Kumar (ANI)

Don't quit BJP but work for AAP internally: Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal interacts with locals during his visit to the poll-bound Gujarat state, in Rajkot, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Political atmosphere likely to heat up in Telangana, key meetings today

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will chair TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting and Cabinet meeting back-to-back on Saturday. (DC Image)

Focus on your state’s progress first, Sitharaman tells KCR

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana core committee meeting of Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency in Kamareddy on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Tharoor in Congress prez race? All are welcome, says party

Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->