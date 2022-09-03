  
Nation Politics 03 Sep 2022 PK warns ruling part ...
Nation, Politics

PK warns ruling party against harassing Jana Sena workers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2022, 7:50 am IST
The power star asserted that ruling YSR Congress party will never be able to decimate Jana Sena, as people themselves are protecting it. — PTI File Image
 The power star asserted that ruling YSR Congress party will never be able to decimate Jana Sena, as people themselves are protecting it. — PTI File Image

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday warned that he will be forced to hit the roads if ruling party leaders and workers continue to harass or obstruct JS activists when taking up party activities.

In a statement issued here, he accused law and order authorities of siding with ruling YSRC activists whenever they act against Jana Sena workers for organising JS programmes and functions.

The power star wanted police to follow dharma, as they are functionaries of the state government and not servants of the ruling party. “Do not go by words of leaders in government or ruling party legislators, as their term lasts only for a short term,” he underlined.

Specifically, the Jana Sena chief objected to YSR Congress leaders not allowing JS leader Pothina Venkata Mahesh to hoist the party flag in Vijayawada West Assembly segment on Friday. Pawan Kalyan said police sided with YSRC by sending Mahesh into judicial remand.

The JS chief condemned YSRC workers for demolishing the flag pole platform that Jana Sena workers had built for hoisting their party flag at Jaggaiahpet. He asked police why they failed to book a case against those who demolished the structure. He wondered how police could justify booking cases against JS workers when they protested against demolition of their structure.

Pawan Kalyan asked police whether the ruling party leaders had been taking prior permission from concerned agencies for setting up statues, flag poles or painting them.

The power star asserted that ruling YSR Congress party will never be able to decimate Jana Sena, as people themselves are protecting it. He said he is not taking to streets in protest as he does not want to create any breakdown in law and order. But he warned ruling party not to force him into hitting the roads against the misdeeds of the ruling party.

...
Tags: jana sena chief pawan kalyan, jana sena activists harassed
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 04 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Dam authorities have also informed departments concerned – revenue, police, gram panchayats and municipalities, to remain cautious and avoid untoward incidents. — DC Image

Alert issued along Pennar River course

The minister said Polavaram project is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh. Government of India had declared it as a national project under Section 90 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. That is the reason why the state is seeking continued support from Government of India for early completion of the project. — DC File Image

Andhra Pradesh raises bifurcation assurances at south zonal meet

The corporator hired Puneet Tiwari, a BJP sympathier, who gathered the others. At about 12.50 am, they reached Laxminaryana's house in two cars and found his son Subramanyam at a Ganesh pandal. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

BJP corporator taken into custody for kidnapping ex-rowdy-sheeter

If the state believed that it was getting less than what it gave the Centre, then the question arose as to why the Telangana government did not say that tax revenues from Hyderabad, which account for more than 50 per cent of the taxes generated in the state, were used for development works, say in Adilabad which generated lesser revenues. — PTI

Finance Commission decides distribution of net tax revenue to states: Nirmala



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Don't quit BJP but work for AAP internally: Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal interacts with locals during his visit to the poll-bound Gujarat state, in Rajkot, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Political atmosphere likely to heat up in Telangana, key meetings today

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will chair TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting and Cabinet meeting back-to-back on Saturday. (DC Image)

Focus on your state’s progress first, Sitharaman tells KCR

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana core committee meeting of Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency in Kamareddy on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Tharoor in Congress prez race? All are welcome, says party

Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)

AAP alleges Delhi LG 'misused his post', Saxena's office hits back

A file photo of Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->