PK warns ruling party against harassing Jana Sena workers

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday warned that he will be forced to hit the roads if ruling party leaders and workers continue to harass or obstruct JS activists when taking up party activities.

In a statement issued here, he accused law and order authorities of siding with ruling YSRC activists whenever they act against Jana Sena workers for organising JS programmes and functions.

The power star wanted police to follow dharma, as they are functionaries of the state government and not servants of the ruling party. “Do not go by words of leaders in government or ruling party legislators, as their term lasts only for a short term,” he underlined.

Specifically, the Jana Sena chief objected to YSR Congress leaders not allowing JS leader Pothina Venkata Mahesh to hoist the party flag in Vijayawada West Assembly segment on Friday. Pawan Kalyan said police sided with YSRC by sending Mahesh into judicial remand.

The JS chief condemned YSRC workers for demolishing the flag pole platform that Jana Sena workers had built for hoisting their party flag at Jaggaiahpet. He asked police why they failed to book a case against those who demolished the structure. He wondered how police could justify booking cases against JS workers when they protested against demolition of their structure.

Pawan Kalyan asked police whether the ruling party leaders had been taking prior permission from concerned agencies for setting up statues, flag poles or painting them.

The power star asserted that ruling YSR Congress party will never be able to decimate Jana Sena, as people themselves are protecting it. He said he is not taking to streets in protest as he does not want to create any breakdown in law and order. But he warned ruling party not to force him into hitting the roads against the misdeeds of the ruling party.