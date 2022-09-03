  
Nation Politics 03 Sep 2022 Brace up for ‘ ...
Nation, Politics

Brace up for ‘TRS mukt Telangana’, Chugh tells KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Sep 3, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2022, 1:26 am IST
BJP’s Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh having tea in the house of the party’s dalit leader Banala Srinivas at Chinna Pendayal village of Chilpur mandal on Saturday. — DC Image
WARANGAL: Determined to have a ‘TRS-mukt’ Telangana, the people of the state are ready to teach a befitting lesson to the TRS government in the next Assembly elections, said Telangana state BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh.

While on a visit to Jangaon district on Saturday Chugh came heavily against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for his abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier Chugh visited the house of the party’s SC morcha mandal president Banala Srinivas in Chinna Pendyala village of Chilpur mandal and had tea with him. Later, he offered prayers at a Ganesh pandal.

Speaking to media persons, the BJP leader said that Chandrashekar Rao is not able to digest the enormous developmental activities taken up by the Modi administration.

Stating that people were laughing at Rao’s ‘BJP-mukt Bharat’ call, he said that on the contrary they were hoping for a Telangana that was free from TRS rule.

Chugh said the language being used by Rao was unbecoming of him. People are unable to understand why Rao is angry with the BJP government when the entire world is treating Modi as a statesman and a global leader. Is it because Modi managed to provide 200 crore doses of free vaccination to people during the Covid crisis or for giving 12 crore free gas connection to women or for building 12 crore toilets across the nation, he wondered.

...
Tags: tarun chugh, trs-mukt telangana, bjp-mukt bharat
Location: India, Telangana


