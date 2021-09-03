 BREAKING !  :  Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh appears before ED in drugs case
 
Nation Politics 03 Sep 2021 Modi government harm ...
Nation, Politics

Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Sep 3, 2021, 12:00 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 12:00 pm IST
The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the country's economy and flagging concerns over job losses
Rahul Gandhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist)
 Rahul Gandhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre on Friday over the reported rise in the unemployment rate in the country in August, alleging that the Narendra Modi government is "harmful for employment".

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi posted the screenshot of a media report that cited data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) to claim that over 15 lakh people in the country lost their jobs in August.

 

"The Modi government is harmful for employment. It does not promote or support any kind of business or employment not belonging to friends and instead is trying to snatch jobs from those who have them," the former Congress chief alleged.

A pretense of self-reliance is expected from the people of the country, he said in his tweet in Hindi, adding, "issued in public interest".

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the country's economy and flagging concerns over job losses, demanding corrective measures to boost employment. The government has dismissed the opposition party's criticism and rebutted all allegations.

 

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, narendra modi government, unemployment, centre for monitoring indian economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Actor-turned-BJP MP Suresh Gopi handing over the tree sapling to PM Modi. (Photo: Twitter/@TheSureshGopi)

Kerala girl's guava sapling to grow in PM Modi's courtyard

The FIR has been lodged at Chikkamagaluru rural police station. (Representative Image)

Karnataka Police arrests seven for attacking environmentalist DV Girish

Voting began at 7 AM for 252 wards across seven urban local bodies. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Voting underway for Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi civic bodies

Central Vigilance Commission logo (Image credit: cvc.gov.in)

Over 200 corruption complaints pending with CVOs, 105 for more than three years: CVC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Under Bommai's leadership, BJP will again form govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurated various development projects in Davanagere. (Photo: Twitter@AmitShah)

Chidambaram slams ICHR for omitting Nehru's photo from Independence Day poster

The 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations poster. (Photo: Screenshot)

After breather, Baghel holds victory rally, lauds Rahul

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel waving to supporters during the victory rally in Raipur. (AA)

West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI files first chargesheet

The Mamata Banerjee government has, meanwhile, assigned 10 senior IPS officers to assist the special investigation team set up on the orders of the Calcutta high court on August 19 to probe the incidents of post-poll violence. — calcuttahighcourt.gov.in

New threats to India due to Afghanistan crisis: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivers address on ‘National Security’ as part of late Balramji Das Tandon lecture series, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, August 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->