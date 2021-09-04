KTR to hold meet on party committees under GHMC on Sept. 7

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao will hold a meeting with ministers, party MLAs, MLCs and corporators under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on September 7 to restructure the party by constituting divisional and basti committees.

The TRS leadership has initiated the exercise to restructure the party from village-level to state-level from Thursday. Accordingly, the exercise to set up new committees at ward-levels in gram panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations across the state barring the GHMC has begun on September 2.

The party has kept the exercise on hold under the GHMC limits with a view to lay special focus on restructuring the party in the city considering its geographical size and demographic issues. Rama Rao said a special meeting would be held for reorganisation of the party in the city by constituting divisional committees covering all 150 GHMC divisions besides basti committees in notified 1,200 slums in the city.

It was decided to hold a special meeting on September 7 at Jalavihar for the purpose.