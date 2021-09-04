KCR submits demand charter to PM

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who is on a visit to Delhi since September 1, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Friday evening. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who is on a visit to Delhi since September 1, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Friday evening. The Chief Minister arrived at Modi’s residence at 5 pm and left at 5.50 pm.

In his 50-minute-long meeting with the Prime Minister, Rao submitted a charter of 10 demands. He met Modi after a gap of nearly nine months. He last met Modi in Delhi on December 12 last year.

Rao is likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday. The wish list submitted by the Chief Minister to Modi includes review of IPS cadre to Telangana by allotting more IPS officers keeping in view the increase in districts from 10 to 33, onetime grant-in-aid of Rs 1,000 crore for Warangal Textile Park, development of Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor, setting up of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in new districts, additional funds for PMGSY to lay roads in rural areas, funds to lay roads in LWE (left wing extremism) affected areas, upgradation of PMGSY, sanction of IIIT in Karimnagar, establishment of IIM in Hyderabad and establishment of Tribal University.

Rao sought increase in IPS cadre from the existing 139 to 195 stating that prior to the creation of new districts in Telangana, there were just 9 police districts and 2 police commissionerates in Telangana, which have now been increased to 20 police districts and 9 police commissionerates and to head these new districts and commissionerates, there was an urgent need to allot more IPS officers.

Rao brought to the notice of Modi that Telangana currently had nine Navodaya Vidyalayas in Ranga Reddy, Asifabad, Warangal (Urban), Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Khammam, Karimnagar and Kamareddy, which were sanctioned by the Centre earlier as per its policy of one Navodaya Vidyalaya for one district, when Telangana had 10 districts.

With the increase in districts to 33 now, Rao said 21 districts in Telangana lacked Navodaya Vidyalayas and sought sanctioning of the same. Rao informed Modi that the Telangana government was developing world-class integrated Kakatiya Textile Park in Warangal over an extent of 2,000 acres. He said Rs 1,600 crore was required to develop infrastructure facilities and sought a Rs 1,000 crore grant from the Centre.

The Chief Minister urged Modi to instruct the ministry of education to take steps to establish Tribal University in Telangana as mandated under AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, for which 200 acres was already identified near Warangal.

Rao reminded the Centre's policy of establishing one IIM in each state but no IIM had been sanctioned for Telangana on the ground that there was Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister said ISB was a private institution and ordinary students could not afford to study in ISB due to exorbitant tuition fee etc. He offered to provide land toIIM on University of Hyderabad campus as more than 2,000 acres was available on the campus allotted by the state government. Rao sought establishment of an IIIT in Karimnagar under PPP model as per the Centre's policy to set up IIITs in each state.

He also urged Modi for upgradation of 4,000 km roads in rural areas from 3.75 metres lane to 5.5 metres bituminous pavement under PMGSY. Apart from seeking to bear entire burden of laying roads in Naxal-affected areas instead of asking states to share at the ratio of 60:40 with the Centre, the Chief Minister also requested additional funds under PMGSY to improve road connectivity in the backward areas of Telangana as mandated in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The Chief Minister urged Modi to sanction Hyderabad-Nagpur and Warangal-Hyderabad industrial corridors on the lines of Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor to give a fillip to industrial development and employment generation in less developed region of the country.