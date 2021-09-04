KCR invites Modi for Yadadri inauguration

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of renovated Yadadri temple complex. Rao extended the invitation when he met Modi in Delhi on Friday.

The Chief Minister reportedly requested Modi to attend the inaugural event as the chief guest. He told Modi that Yadadri temple would be ready for inauguration by October-November this year.

A release issued by the CMO stated that the Prime Minister had responded positively to the Chief Minister’s invitation and assured him that he would attend Yadadri inauguration without fail.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister sought allotment of land in Delhi for construction of the state government's official building "Telangana Bhavan". He said all states had official bhavans in the national capital but not for Telangana after the formation of state in 2014.

This fuels speculation that the Chief Minister has given up Telangana's claim on the existing AP Bhavan in Delhi. The Chief Minister has been demanding all these years to handover AP Bhavan to Telangana, claiming that it is the property donated by Nizam and AP has no rights on it.