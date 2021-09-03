 BREAKING !  :  Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh appears before ED in drugs case
 
Nation Politics 03 Sep 2021 Clashes, stone-pelti ...
Nation, Politics

Clashes, stone-pelting in Srinagar; restrictions to continue today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2021, 8:35 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 8:55 am IST
Witnesses said that J&K police and centtral police used force at Zaldagar to quell surging crowds mourning the death of separatist Geelani
Security personnel stand guard during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday, following restrictions imposed across the valley as a precautionary measure following the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. — PTI
 Security personnel stand guard during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday, following restrictions imposed across the valley as a precautionary measure following the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. — PTI

SRINAGAR: Clashes erupted between angry crowds of mainly youth and the police in central Srinagar on Thursday evening.

The witnesses said that the J&K police and central armed police forces used force including bursting of teargas canisters at Zaldagar to quell surging crowds mourning the death of separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani and protesting against his quiet burial under police bandobast. The youth hurled rocks at the uniformed forces, the witnesses said.

 

Unconfirmed reports said that small protest demonstrations were held also at some other places in the Valley including Bandipore, Kulgam and Sopore.

The J&K police, however, said in a statement that the situation across the Valley remained peaceful and “no untoward incident was reported.”

It said, “Pertinently, some vested interests tried to spread baseless rumours about forcible burial of SAS Geelani by the police. Such baseless reports which are a part of false propaganda to incite violence are totally refuted by the police.”

 

The police reiterated that, as a matter of fact, it instead facilitated in bringing Geelani’s mortal remains from his house to the graveyard “as there were apprehensions of miscreants taking undue advantage of the situation.” It claimed that the relatives of the deceased participated in the burial.

The statement said that IGP Vijay Kumar has thanked the general public for its “cooperation in maintaining the peaceful situation throughout the Valley which defeated the ill designs of inimical elements who are hell-bent to disturb the otherwise peaceful atmosphere in the Valley”.

 

The police statement further stated that security restrictions imposed in the Valley and internet shutdown from Wednesday night will continue Friday. “We shall review the situation tomorrow afternoon and take further course of action”, it announced and requested the general public “not to pay heed to the rumours being spread by the anti-national elements especially (those) across the border who are trying to take undue advantage of the situation to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the valley.”

...
Tags: youth police clash srinagar, zaldagar, separatist patriarch syed ali shah geelani, forcible burial of sas geelani, geelani death
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Horoscope 03 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

India logs 45,352 new Covid cases, 366 fresh fatalities

Nagarahole derives its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in the local language, Kannada). (Photo: Facebook)

Karnataka MP wants Rajiv Gandhi National Park be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa

Amit Shah inaugurated various development projects in Davanagere. (Photo: Twitter@AmitShah)

Under Bommai's leadership, BJP will again form govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Gautam Navlakha (AFP file photo)

Navlakha urges HC to shift him to house arrest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Chidambaram slams ICHR for omitting Nehru's photo from Independence Day poster

The 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations poster. (Photo: Screenshot)

After breather, Baghel holds victory rally, lauds Rahul

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel waving to supporters during the victory rally in Raipur. (AA)

West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI files first chargesheet

The Mamata Banerjee government has, meanwhile, assigned 10 senior IPS officers to assist the special investigation team set up on the orders of the Calcutta high court on August 19 to probe the incidents of post-poll violence. — calcuttahighcourt.gov.in

New threats to India due to Afghanistan crisis: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivers address on ‘National Security’ as part of late Balramji Das Tandon lecture series, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, August 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Terror forces can dominate for some time, but their existence not permanent: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple projects in Gujarat, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->