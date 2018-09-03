When Jayalalithaa went to hospital TTV Dhinakara plotted to become CM: OPS

Tiruvarur: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday slammed TTV Dhinakaran accusing him of plotting to grab the leadership of the AIADMK and become the Chief Minister when Jayalalithaa was admitted in Apollo Hospital.

“He tried to grab power even when Amma was alive. Now he is accusing us of being traitors and has been trying to give the impression that he has sacrificed for the party”, OPS said at a public meeting in Mannargudi near here.

“He (TTV) is daydreaming of winning 200 (out of the total 234) seats in the next Assembly elections. Even the RK Nagar by-election he won because of the Rs.20 note”, said OPS. There has been widespread allegation that the TTV campaigners at RK Nagar poll had distributed 20-rupee notes to the voters promising to pay up the rest of the ‘bribe’ after the results were declared.

AIADMK leaders, including ministers, have been poking fun at TTV saying he did not keep that promise and that’s why he was booed and his convoy came under attack when he went to the constituency on a thanksgiving trip sometime back.

Hitting back at OPS for his charge, TTV told reporters at Thanjavur that the Deputy CM “is speaking out of frustration as he now realises he can never be the Chief Minister all his life, and he is out of his mind”.