Kiran Bedi supports Centac in medical admissions issue

Chennai: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi supported the move of Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) in the ongoing controversy over filling 50 MBBS seats in Pondicherry Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) and urged the medical aspirants and parents not to fall prey in any trap on the issue of medical admissions.

The controversy started after Centralized Admission Committee (Centac) cancelled the scheduled counselling on September 3, allowing the institution to fill the 50 seats (17 seats under government quota and 33 under management quota) from 1:10 merit list furnished by Centac on August 31. PIMS had already completed admission by August 31 as per the deadline set by Medical Council of India (MCI).

The students who were waiting for admission under the government quota raised complaints that they had no information on the counselling and admission.

The students and Parents Teachers Association complained that only Centac has the power to conduct the counselling and by forwarding the list to PIMS they were not acting within the laws.

The Lt Governor, on the other hand, supported the decision of Centac and said that PIMS is bound by the list of Centac and should follow the merit list given by CENTAC for admission. “No list is valid until it is approved by Centac and MCI. The list is to be vetted and submitted by Centac to MCI. Centac will verify if students were contacted by PIMS for admission and did not do a pick and choose,” Said Ms Bedi.

She had also warned the students against trying to jump the list to get admission.“Parents will be placing their children’s career at stake and also may lose money if they try and jump the list”, she said.