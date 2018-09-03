HD Kumaraswamy govt will last full 5 years: KC Venugopal

Bengaluru: Dismissing reports about the ‘imminent collapse’ of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state, AICC general secretary, K.C. Venugopal on Sunday asserted that the Kumaraswamy government will complete its five-year tenure and also took potshots at the media for predicting that the coalition will fall apart.

Speaking to reporters here, a visibly irked Mr Venugopal said, “The media continues to spin stories without verifying the facts, it writes that I walked out of a meeting, which was convened by me. There have been reports that CM H. D. Kumaraswamy complained to Congress president Rah-ul Gandhi about our leader, Siddaramaiah. These stories are absolutely baseless.”

According to him, deliberate attempts are being made to malign the coalition. He also clarified that Mr Kumarswamy visited New Delhi recently to thank Mr Gandhi for his support on completing 100 days in his office.

“It was a short and sweet meeting between both leaders where there was no politics involved. I was present at the meeting, not even once did Mr Kumaraswamy speak about Mr Siddaramaiah. Stil there were reports that the CM had complained about Mr Siddaramaiah,” he said. In the same breath he added, “I am not saying that we as coalition partners are completely perfect. No, that is not my point. We certainly have differences and at the same time we do have a perfect resolution mechanism to solve these minor issues.”