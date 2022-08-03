Rajgopal calls Revanth a ‘blackmailer’, Congress likens him to Etala in retort

HYDERABAD: A day after announcing his resignation from the Congress and the Legislative Assembly, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy attacked the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, calling its chief A. Revanth Reddy a “blackmailer.” This was in response to the TPCC’s chief claim that Rajgopal Reddy had “sold himself” to the BJP.

Addressing a press conference at his Jubilee Hills residence, Rajgopal Reddy asked that “he be spared a moral lecture”, as Revanth Reddy was now serving his fourth political party.

“This was the same man who termed Sonia Gandhi a ‘bali devatha (deity who seeks sacrifice)’ while in the TD. He didn't even spare the late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy when he died and made fun. You know how Revanth Reddy amassed wealth without any business. Even now, he is misusing his current position, which he received through manipulation, to blackmail builders and contractors,” Rajgopal Reddy said.

The TPCC, however, dismissed his claims and likened him to former minister Etala Rajendar, saying that both of them joined the BJP to protect their business interests.

Rajgopal Reddy’s brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the former was never on good terms with the TPCC chief, who was jailed in the ‘cash for vote’ scam, and others like Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy were also unhappy with his leadership.

While Revanth Reddy did not respond to Rajgopal Reddy’s allegations, rank and file members of the TPCC responded sharply to his comments.

TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said, “You have backstabbed the party which has given an opportunity in politics. You worked as a brand ambassador to the BJP staying in the Congress.”

The party’s official spokesperson, Addanki Dayakar, said that now it was clear that the BJP and TRS were both targeting the Congress’ state leadership. “Congress is the party which gave an opportunity to Komatireddy brothers in politics. It is a lie that Rajgopal Reddy took on TRS and BJP while he was in the Congress. He is no different from Etala and proved he is also opportunist,” he said.