  
Nation Politics 03 Aug 2022 Shekhawat says Kales ...
Nation, Politics

Shekhawat says Kaleshwaram is KCR's illegitimate child

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 3, 2022, 9:27 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2022, 9:34 am IST
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addresses a public meeting at Vangapalli near Yadadri (Photo by arrangement)
 Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addresses a public meeting at Vangapalli near Yadadri (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday came under intense fire over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) from Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who called the project an ‘illegitimate child of KCR’.

Shekhawat said the TRS government’s demand that Kaleshwaram be declared a national project was like asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt ‘the illegitimate child of KCR.” He added, “How can this be” and said “The name of the father should be of the one who committed the sin.”

Shekhawat was addressing a public meeting at Vangapalli near Yadadri, marking the launch of the third phase of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra. Shekhawat said the Kaleshwaram project’s pump houses were under water, adding that the project needed to be visited. It was not planned properly, and there were engineering faults, and investments in the project were not proper, he said.

Shekhawat also said the project did not have proper environmental clearances. It was taken up only as a money-making machine, which was turned into a milch cow, he said.

“To cover up its failures and illegal activities, the TRS government wants to put the entire responsibility (of the project) on the government of India,” he said. 

He said the promises of the TRS have not translated into benefits for the people of the state. Charging the Chief Minister and his family with corruption, Shekhawat said, “A BJP government must be elected here to send them to prison for their corruption.”

 Instead of working for people’s welfare and making the dreams of Telangana come true, “KCR is busy preparing the ground to make his on the Chief Minister, but apparently there is a succession battle between the son and the daughter. But let us not get into it. KCR pushed the state into corruption. The TRS government must be rooted out in the next elections,” Shekhawat said.

...
Tags: gajendra singh shekhawat, kaleshwaram illegitimate child of kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

SC orders status quo on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project
Uttam demands high-level probe on Kaleshwaram scam
Cong. leader attacks BJP over flood, claims it responsible for Kaleshwaram fiasco
KCR refused to listen to expert advice on Kaleshwaram: Etala

Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court (DC)

HC directs Etala’s son to implead original land assignees over land-grab suit

In another tweet on Tuesday, Rama Rao (in picture) hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for imposing GST on handloom and khadi products. — Twitter

KTR hits back at Bandi Sanjay on weavers’ insurance scheme

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. (DC Image)

Rajgopal fell for bait of Amit Shah: Revanth

Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen Kumar— Instagram

ED grills Chikoti, aides for second day



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

ED raids office of National Herald as Congress protests

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) members stage a protest outside the office of National Herald newspaper amid a raid by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials as part of an ongoing money laundering probe, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani face-off sparks war of words

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Mamata sacks Partha Chatterjee from Cabinet and TMC

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sacked her heavyweight colleague Partha Chatterjee, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the School Service Commission jobs scam. (PTI Photo)

KCR not to receive PM Modi at Hyderabad airport, third time in six months

In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad. (ANI)

Capt Amarinder Singh to merge party with BJP, claims saffron party leader

Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->