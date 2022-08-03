  
Nation Politics 03 Aug 2022 Errabelli Pradeep Ra ...
Nation, Politics

Errabelli Pradeep Rao, brother of Panchayat Raj minister, likely to quit TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Aug 3, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2022, 8:49 am IST
Errabelli Pradeep Rao .(DC Image)
 Errabelli Pradeep Rao .(DC Image)

Warangal: The TRS received a fresh blow on Tuesday in the form of Errabelli Pradeep Rao, former chairman of Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank and brother of minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, deciding to quit the party here on Tuesday.

This comes days after Bojjapalli Rajaiah Yadav, former chairman of the TS Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Limited, quitting the party.

Pradeep Rao was one of the key leaders in the Warangal district and had joined the TRS much before Dayakar Rao shifted his loyalties to the ruling party. For several days now, there have been rumours that Pradeep Rao who has a strong grip over the Warangal East Assembly constituency, was likely to quit the party.

Prior to this, there was a cold war between Pradeep Rao and Warangal East MLA Nannanpuneni Narendar. On several occasions, the followers of the two leaders had clashed with each other. The rivalry acquired an edge when flexies installed by Pradeep Rao during the visit of minister K.T. Rama Rao were removed. The followers of Pradeep Rao suspected the role of MLA Narendar.

Pradeep Rao aspired for the TRS ticket for the 2014 and in 2018 Assembly elections and was even ready to contest as an Independent. However, he stepped back after being assured by the party leadership that he would be allotted a key post.

That did not happen for eight years. Sensing that the Assembly ticket would be given either to MLA Narendar or to MLC Baswaraju Saraiah or even to MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra for the 2023 Assembly polls, he decided to quit the party.

One of his close associates, speaking to Deccan Chronicle on the condition of anonymity, said that the TRS had not recognised Pradeep Rao’s sacrifices. He felt there was no meaning in being in a party which did not respect loyal leaders, his followers said.   

Pradeep Rao will hold a meeting with his well-wishers and followers on Wednesday and discuss with them his resignation which he would probably do on August 7.

...
Tags: telangana rastra samithi, panchayat raj minister, errabelli dayakar rao, trs warangal, errabelli pradeep rao, mlc basvaraju saraiah, mp vaddiraju ravichandra, mla narendar
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court (DC)

HC directs Etala’s son to implead original land assignees over land-grab suit

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addresses a public meeting at Vangapalli near Yadadri (Photo by arrangement)

Shekhawat says Kaleshwaram is KCR's illegitimate child

In another tweet on Tuesday, Rama Rao (in picture) hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for imposing GST on handloom and khadi products. — Twitter

KTR hits back at Bandi Sanjay on weavers’ insurance scheme

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. (DC Image)

Rajgopal fell for bait of Amit Shah: Revanth



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

ED raids office of National Herald as Congress protests

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) members stage a protest outside the office of National Herald newspaper amid a raid by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials as part of an ongoing money laundering probe, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani face-off sparks war of words

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Mamata sacks Partha Chatterjee from Cabinet and TMC

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sacked her heavyweight colleague Partha Chatterjee, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the School Service Commission jobs scam. (PTI Photo)

KCR not to receive PM Modi at Hyderabad airport, third time in six months

In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad. (ANI)

Capt Amarinder Singh to merge party with BJP, claims saffron party leader

Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->