Errabelli Pradeep Rao, brother of Panchayat Raj minister, likely to quit TRS

Warangal: The TRS received a fresh blow on Tuesday in the form of Errabelli Pradeep Rao, former chairman of Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank and brother of minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, deciding to quit the party here on Tuesday.

This comes days after Bojjapalli Rajaiah Yadav, former chairman of the TS Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Limited, quitting the party.

Pradeep Rao was one of the key leaders in the Warangal district and had joined the TRS much before Dayakar Rao shifted his loyalties to the ruling party. For several days now, there have been rumours that Pradeep Rao who has a strong grip over the Warangal East Assembly constituency, was likely to quit the party.

Prior to this, there was a cold war between Pradeep Rao and Warangal East MLA Nannanpuneni Narendar. On several occasions, the followers of the two leaders had clashed with each other. The rivalry acquired an edge when flexies installed by Pradeep Rao during the visit of minister K.T. Rama Rao were removed. The followers of Pradeep Rao suspected the role of MLA Narendar.

Pradeep Rao aspired for the TRS ticket for the 2014 and in 2018 Assembly elections and was even ready to contest as an Independent. However, he stepped back after being assured by the party leadership that he would be allotted a key post.

That did not happen for eight years. Sensing that the Assembly ticket would be given either to MLA Narendar or to MLC Baswaraju Saraiah or even to MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra for the 2023 Assembly polls, he decided to quit the party.

One of his close associates, speaking to Deccan Chronicle on the condition of anonymity, said that the TRS had not recognised Pradeep Rao’s sacrifices. He felt there was no meaning in being in a party which did not respect loyal leaders, his followers said.

Pradeep Rao will hold a meeting with his well-wishers and followers on Wednesday and discuss with them his resignation which he would probably do on August 7.