Polavaram victims to take fight to Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 3, 2021, 1:03 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2021, 1:03 am IST
CPI leader Dega Prabhakar, demanded the Centre to give Rs 10 lakh to each victim and Rs 5 lakh per acre as compensation
 Polavaram Project. (Photo:DC)

KAKINADA: All leaders belonging to political parties and Adivasi associations and flood victims would stage their protest against the Polavaram Project issues in New Delhi on August 5.

According to CPI West Godavari district secretary Dega Prabhakar, backwaters created by the cofferdam of Polavaram project has submerged many villages.

 

He said the Centre had declared the project as the National Project with the cost of Rs 55,549 crores, but it had not accepted  Rs 10,000 crore worth drinking water and power projects.

He demanded the Centre to give Rs 10 lakh to each victim and Rs 5 lakh per acre as compensation.

