Nation Politics 03 Aug 2021 Lashkar module plann ...
Nation, Politics

Lashkar module planning bomb blasts in Anantnag busted; four arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 3, 2021, 2:48 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2021, 7:37 am IST
It said that the arrests were made from various parts of Kashmir Valley
Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed busting yet another module of proscribed Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT). Representational image. (Twitter)
 Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed busting yet another module of proscribed Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT). Representational image. (Twitter)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed busting yet another module of proscribed Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) after arresting four of its members.

It said that the arrests were made from various parts of Kashmir Valley. It claimed that the accused were planning to carry out bomb blasts in southern Anantnag district also using online platforms “to train youth of the area in terrorist  crimes and also motivating them to join the LeT and Hizb-ul- Mujahideen”.

 

It said that one Aamir Reyaz Lone, a resident of north-western Baramulla district, was detained first for questioning following a tip off and that on analysing the electronic devices and other incriminating materials so recovered from him it was found that he was in contact with an active militant namely Hilal Sheikh of the LeT, also from Baramulla.

“Upon his disclosure it came to fore that one of his associates namely Owais Ahmad Shaksaz a resident of Seer Hamdan, Anantnag is in the process of making an Improvised Explosive Device with the help of information obtained from the open source internet platforms and he too was arrested immediately,” the police said.

 

It added that on further investigation two more accused Suhaib Muzaffar Qazi alias Tamil and Tariq Ahmed Dar, residents of Kulgam and Pulwama districts, respectively were arrested. “The whole module was working for active terrorists of LeT and was developing IEDs to carry out blasts in Anantnag town. Apart from this all the terrorist associates of this module were motivating youth of the valley to join terrorist ranks”, the police claimed.

...
Tags: jammu & kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Horoscope 03 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with leaders of Opposition Parties during a protest march on the issue of Pegasus spyware, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

Rahul invites Opposition MPS to discuss Parliament strategy

The township was supposed to have been completed in eight years with a built-up area of 30 million square feet. Representational Image. (Twitter)

HMDA shelves prestigious project, officials clueless

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah asserted that denying anyone a passport or any other government service based on an adverse police report cannot withstand legal scrutiny. Representational Image. (Twitter)

J&K parties angry at ‘no passport, no government job’ to stone-pelters diktat

Asking both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to explore if the matter could be settled through mediation, Ramana said otherwise he would have to send the matter to another bench. (Twitter)

TS, AP water dispute: Justice N.V. Ramana offers to mediate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Muslims will face no loss due to CAA: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo:PTI)

Parliamentary panel likely to question officials on Pegasus phone tapping allegations

Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:PTI)

Bommai in Delhi to consult BJP chief on cabinet expansion

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nadda rules out leadership crisis in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa has done good work

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

By evening once it comes, you will get to know: Yediyurappa hints at possible exit

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa talks to media. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->