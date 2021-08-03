KCR slams AP for ‘dadagiri’ in Krishna river water sharing; Centre for anti-TS stand

The Chief Minister vowed to complete all 15 lift irrigation schemes sanctioned by him for erstwhile Nalgonda district early this year, within the next 18 months. Representational Image (AP)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao lashed out at the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh government, accusing them of meting out injustice to Telangana over sharing of Krishna water.

The Chief Minister accused the AP government of resorting to 'dadagiri' and the Centre of adopting 'anti-Telangana stand' on Krishna water sharing. Rao said the AP government was resorting to ‘dadagiri’ and constructing illegal irrigation projects on the Krishna river without requisite approvals.

"Instead of asking the AP government to stop illegal projects on the Krishna and resolve the water dispute between Telangana and AP, the Centre is maintaining silence displaying its anti-Telangana stand," Rao noted, while addressing a public meeting at Halia in Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency on Monday.

Reacting for the first time after the Union Jal Shakti ministry issued a gazette notification on July 15 bringing 107 irrigation projects on the Krishna and the Godavari under the jurisdiction of respective river management boards KRMB and GRMB, the Chief Minister assured that the state government would take all measures to ensure that farmers did not face any troubles due to lack of Krishna water in future.

Rao expressed concern that Telangana would face irrigation and drinking water problems in future in Krishna basin due to the stands taken by the AP government and the Centre but he assured people that the Telangana government was making alternate arrangements to divert Godavari water to overcome the water problem in Krishna basin in future.

He said the Telangana government would divert Godavari water from Palair to Pedda Devulapalli tank near Nagarjunasagar to meet the irrigation requirements of Nagarjunasagar ayacut, which is in the Krishna basin and save crops.

