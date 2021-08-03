Jagan all out to stop third wave; wedding guests limited to 150

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure strict compliance with Covid-19 protocol by limiting the number of people at weddings to 150 with no gathering of people in processions and religious programmes.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with minister for health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and senior officials at his camp office on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to release fresh guidelines to ensure that people comply with Covid appropriate behaviour by wearing face mask and maintaining social distance strictly in public places and said that such steps should be followed scrupulously until the vaccination drive taken up at a brisk manner and asked the officials to be alert for the next two months.

As schools are scheduled to be reopened from August 16 in the state, the Chief Minister directed the officials to give priority to administering Covid jab to people aged above 45 years including pregnant women and teachers expeditiously to cover them all.

With regard to Covid-19 tests, Reddy insisted on carrying out only RT-PCR tests as they were more accurate and also felt the need to carry out door-to-door fever survey and take up steps to make 104 call centre to serve in an efficient manner.

With regard to maintenance of village clinics, the Chief Minister was informed by the officials that those who were qualified in BSc Nursing and also CPCH courses would be deputed in the village clinics besides an ANM. They said the village clinics would provide 12 types of primary medical services, 14 medical tests and 66 types of medicines in addition to providing telemedicine services with 24-hour service facility.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to link village clinics with PHCs through video conference and also the labs and called for carrying out mapping of people's health in the villages and felt the need to set up village clinics by December.

The officials informed Reddy about the progress of Nadu-Nedu works in hospitals and also on upcoming 16 new medical colleges at several places in the state. The Chief Minister laid stress to ensure corporate amenities at the government hospitals. He called for better health care and amenities at the upcoming medical colleges similar on lines of corporate hospitals and directed the officials to come up with better SOPs for management of new medical colleges so that they would be useful for both the present and future generations also. He asked the officials to submit a report on it.