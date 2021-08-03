Nation Politics 03 Aug 2021 Buckling under party ...
Nation, Politics

Buckling under party pressure, Babul retracts decision to step down as MP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 3, 2021, 9:39 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2021, 9:52 am IST
Experience of serving as a member of his Council of Ministers shall always remain a Priceless Treasure in my Memory, he said
Referring to the BJP leadership, the Bollywood singer said, I am eternally grateful to Amit Shahji & Adarniya J.P. Naddaji for all their affection & support. (ANI)
 Referring to the BJP leadership, the Bollywood singer said, I am eternally grateful to Amit Shahji & Adarniya J.P. Naddaji for all their affection & support. (ANI)

Kolkata: Within two days of his dramatic announcement to quit as BJP MP of Asansol, former union minister Babul Supriyo took a U-turn buckling under pressure from the party leadership.

Late on Monday evening he posted on Facebook, “I am happy to reverse my earlier decision to Quit as a MP and shall continue to honour my Constitutional responsibilities as the Member of Parliament of Asansol. I shall be available for everything that is expected of me as a MP and anything else that my constituency has the right to expect from me.”

 

He also wrote, “I can’t thank Asansol enough for reposing their faith & belief in me not once but a second time too & with thrice the ‘Confidence’. I apologise if I have hurt you by wanting to quit as your MP too when deciding to Quit Politics. But I am sure you will continue to support me while I carry on my Developmental Works & complete/ supervise the On-going projects there.”

Referring to the BJP leadership, the Bollywood singer said, “I am eternally grateful to Amit Shahji & Adarniya J.P. Naddaji for all their affection & support Over the Years in every situation & adversity. Every word & phrase fell short when I searched for words to match the immense respect & admiration I have for our Prime Minister Adarniya Narendra Modiji. Experience of serving as a member of his Council of Ministers shall always remain a Priceless Treasure in my Memory. I just hope & pray that they pardon my decision to Quit and withdraw myself from all Political Activities. But I reiterate that I am NOT joining any other Party.” (sic)

 

...
Tags: bjp mp babul supriyo, amit shah, jp nadda, narendra modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted late on Monday night, “PM @narendramodi will Chair open debate on “maintenance of international peace and security: Maritime security” in virtual mode @UN #SecurityCouncil on 9th August. This will be the 1st time an Indian Prime Minister will preside over Open Debate.” — PTI

Modi to chair open debate at UNSC

His statement is being seen as a major boost for the Opposition parties who had been demanding an investigation in the case and staging uproar amid parliament proceedings. — PTI file photo

BJP ally Nitish Kumar calls for probe into Pegasus controversy

“We will learn both scripture and science. We will explore both the heavens and oceans. We will unravel the mysteries of the moon. And we’ll sweep our streets clean too,” the President said those lines summed up the progressive thinking of the people of the state. — PTI

Kovind unveils MK’s portrait in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Kerala High Court. (PTI)

Over 20,000 litres of spirit stolen from TSCL: Ker HC rejects bail plea of arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kovind unveils MK’s portrait in Tamil Nadu Assembly

“We will learn both scripture and science. We will explore both the heavens and oceans. We will unravel the mysteries of the moon. And we’ll sweep our streets clean too,” the President said those lines summed up the progressive thinking of the people of the state. — PTI

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi meet Mamata Banerjee in Delhi; say 'India needs change'

Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on Thursday. (Image: Twitter/@safilAitc)

Parliamentary panel likely to question officials on Pegasus phone tapping allegations

Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:PTI)

UP Assembly polls: AIMIM denies reports of alliance with SP

Owaisi had earlier visited Lucknow and has been in talks with smaller political outfits. (Photo: AFP)

Mamata Banerjee: No problem if someone else leads Opposition

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves after meeting Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also seen. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->