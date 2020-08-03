132nd Day Of Lockdown

Nation Politics 03 Aug 2020
Nation, Politics

Oldies ignored: Telangana BJP chief Sanjay wins Delhi approval for his young team

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Aug 3, 2020, 2:06 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2020, 2:06 pm IST
Party committees overhauled to claim status of alternative to Telangana Rashtra Samiti
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay (left). (DC file photo)
 Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay (left). (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has picked many new faces while retaining a few senior leaders in the state committee of the party. The list was announced on Sunday after Sanjay got the seal of approval from the party high command.

All general secretaries and heads of the party’s morchas are new faces, and have not held any post in the party before. Senior leaders have been retained as vice-presidents.

 

The shape of the new committee makes it clear that the BJP is ready to take on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). All major castes and communities have been represented in the panel.

The committee has 23 office-bearers, eight state morcha presidents, eight secretaries, four general secretaries, two treasurers and an office secretary.

Six former MLAs and two senior leaders have been appointed as vice presidents: G. Vijaya Rama Rao, Chithala Ramachandra Reddy, Sankineni Venkateswara Rao, Yendala Laxmi Narayana, N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, G. Manohar Reddy and Bandaru Shobha Rani.

 

G. Premender Reddy, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar and Kumari Bangaru Shruthi have been appointed general secretaries and Manthri Srinivasulu as the organising secretary.

Bhanu Prakash has been appointed to head the Yuva Morcha; K. Geetha Murthy will head the Mahila Morcha; and Kondapally Sridhar Reddy is the new Kisan Morcha president. Koppu Bhasha will head the SC Morcha, Hussain Nayak the ST Morcha, A. Bhaskar the OBC Morcha and Afsar Pasha the minority morcha.

K. Krishna Sagar Rao, P. Rajani Kumari and Rakesh Reddy will be as spokespersons.

 

The secretaries are: Raghunandan Rao, Prakash Reddy, M. Srinivas Reddy, Bomma Jaya Sree, Palle Ganga Reddy, Kunja Satya-vathi, K. Madhava and G. Uma Rani. B. Shanthi Ku-mar and Bavarlal Varma were named treasurers.

Tags: telangana bjp state committee, bandi sanjay
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


