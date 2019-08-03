Nation Politics 03 Aug 2019 YSRC to get active i ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC to get active in social media to counter TD postings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Aug 3, 2019, 2:57 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 2:57 am IST
Compared to the past, the language has improved in Nara Lokesh’s postings.
 AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: To give a counter attack to the main opposition Telugu Desam in social media, the ruling YSR Congress has decided to recruit more  persons.

During the Assembly elections there was a war in social media between the TD and YSRC with allegations and counter allegations.  For both parties this was possible as they had recruited around 450 persons each for posting in social media. After the Assembly elections, the TD continued with the same persons to post against the YSRC government but the latter had withdrawn the persons it had recruited.  But after the domination of the TD in social media, the YSRC has decided to recruit some active persons for social media.

 

Former minister Nara Lokesh and YSRC MP Vijaya Sai Reddy are running a war in social media every day criticising each other’s parties.  In addition to this, TD leaders like MLC Budda Venkanna, MP Kesineni Nani and others are also active on social media criticising the AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his decisions.

Compared to the past, the language has improved in Nara Lokesh’s postings.  There are speculations that Mr Lokesh has recruited one person to draft the postings but it has been denied by TD leaders. There are some groups like CBN army and others who are also working in social media in favour of TD and against YSRC. But from YSRC, one or two fans of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are posting to counter the the TD’s postings.

Sources said recently  Chief Minister and YSRC President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed with party leaders on this issue. Mr Reddy directed the party leaders to recruit some efficient persons active in social media to counter the TD posts in social media.

The YSRC leadership has directed the party cadre to become active in social media and counter the TD’s postings. It has also decided to publicise the decisions of the state government.

Tags: ap chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, telugu desam, ysr congress, social media
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


