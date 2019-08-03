Nation Politics 03 Aug 2019 Yogi model Cabinet f ...
Nation, Politics

Yogi model Cabinet for Karnataka? Team BS Yediyurappa may have 2 DyCMs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 3, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 2:01 am IST
CM for New Delhi on Tuesday to finalise his Council of Ministers.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa
 Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: A week after winning the confidence vote in the state assembly, Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa will leave for Delhi on Tuesday to discuss cabinet formation with the BJP top brass with sources confiding that the veteran leader no longer enjoys the clout he did in earlier years and may have to give in to the suggestions made by central leaders on the choice of ministers.

In 2008, when he took over as CM, Mr Yediyurappa could have his way in getting leaders of his choice into the cabinet but not now when he is already 76 and  has to contend with a much more stronger central leadership.

 

On Friday, party general secretary, P. Ravikumar told reporters that Mr Yediyurappa will hold deliberations with central leaders for two days and return to the state capital by Wednesday.  Karnataka can have a 34-strong council of ministers, including the CM, said sources adding that while Yediyurappa may be allowed to pick a few ministers of his choice, the remaining ministers will be finalised by Delhi leaders.

According to reports doing the rounds in BJP circles, there is a possibility of the party adopting the UP model where it has two Deputy CMs. One DyCM would be a party loyalist and  will have to focus on providing good governance beside s addressing pressing issues sitting in the  state capital while Mr Yediyurappa tours the state since he is a mass leader and the popular face of the party. The chances of the BJP government getting a second Deputy Chief Minister cannot be ruled out with several disqualified Congress and JD(S) MLAs waiting in the wings for their share of power.

...
Tags: b.s. yediyurappa, congress and jd(s), ‪bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Sewage water still flowed over the Pinnamaneni Poly Clinic Road and at Autonagar, despite the municipal staff working at a feverish pace to drain the area. This is a recurring problem, visible every time it rains. (Representational Image)

Vijayawada: Rains take heavy toll of city roads

The Education Department has now decided to be strict and has directed private schools to display the fee structures on notice board. (Representional Image)

Visakhapatnam: Private schools fail to reveal fee details

Godavari levels at Dowlaiswaram barrage in East Godavari .(Photo: DC)

Godavari water level rises, officials on alert

Farmers intensified farming in Karimnagar on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Karimnagar: Farmers intensify paddy planting



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'No third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways': Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.
 

Anurag Kashyap supports Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash on 'Masoom'; read tweet

Anurag Kashyap and Shekhar Kapur. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not ready to have kids: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough

Collagen, which is an ideal biomaterial for the task since it is found in every tissue of the human body. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Iceberg Corridor' sparks tourist boom on Canada's east coast

An iceberg collapses near Canada's east coast at King's Point in Newfoundland, which has a front row seat to the consequences of global warming. (Photo: AFP)
 

India seen set for fourth interest rate cut of 2019

Reducing interest rates would please Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who delivered her first budget last month after being promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his re-election in May. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TRS neglected government schools, says K Laxman

K Laxman.

BS Yediyurappa meets Chinna Jeeyarswamy in Hyderabad

B.S. Yediyurappa

Congress, BJP spar over prospects in Telangana

Ponnam Prabhakar.

'They betrayed people': Left parties on Cong support for UAPA Amendment Bill

'The Congress backstabbed democracy. They betrayed the minorities. They betrayed the people of India by voting in favour of the draconian UAPA Bill in the Rajya Sabha,' Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Elamaram Kareem said. (Photo: File)

All you need to know about Ayodhya land dispute case

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham