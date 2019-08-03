Yogi model Cabinet for Karnataka? Team BS Yediyurappa may have 2 DyCMs

Bengaluru: A week after winning the confidence vote in the state assembly, Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa will leave for Delhi on Tuesday to discuss cabinet formation with the BJP top brass with sources confiding that the veteran leader no longer enjoys the clout he did in earlier years and may have to give in to the suggestions made by central leaders on the choice of ministers.

In 2008, when he took over as CM, Mr Yediyurappa could have his way in getting leaders of his choice into the cabinet but not now when he is already 76 and has to contend with a much more stronger central leadership.

On Friday, party general secretary, P. Ravikumar told reporters that Mr Yediyurappa will hold deliberations with central leaders for two days and return to the state capital by Wednesday. Karnataka can have a 34-strong council of ministers, including the CM, said sources adding that while Yediyurappa may be allowed to pick a few ministers of his choice, the remaining ministers will be finalised by Delhi leaders.

According to reports doing the rounds in BJP circles, there is a possibility of the party adopting the UP model where it has two Deputy CMs. One DyCM would be a party loyalist and will have to focus on providing good governance beside s addressing pressing issues sitting in the state capital while Mr Yediyurappa tours the state since he is a mass leader and the popular face of the party. The chances of the BJP government getting a second Deputy Chief Minister cannot be ruled out with several disqualified Congress and JD(S) MLAs waiting in the wings for their share of power.