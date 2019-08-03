One who leaves PM Modi will gets destroyed; warns Maharashtra CM

The two parties fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance in the state winning 41 seats together. (Photo: File)

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister on Friday warned against deserting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that those who do so are not forgiven by the public.

"One who leaves Modi gets destroyed. The public never forgives him. (Jisne chhora Modi ka saath, uska hua satyanaash. Modi ka saath chhornewale ko janta kabhi maaf nahi karti)," Fadnavis said at "Maha Janadesh Yatra" in Katol.

BJP is in alliance with Shiv Sena in the state. The two parties have broken up just before the last Assembly Elections in the state due to disagreement over seat-sharing.

When the BJP formed government in the state after the Assembly elections, Shiv Sena joined it sometime later.

The two parties fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance in the state winning 41 seats together.