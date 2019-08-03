Nation Politics 03 Aug 2019 Karnataka: Kumaraswa ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka: Kumaraswamy preparing pitch for son Nikhil to contest polls from KR Pete

ANI
Published Aug 3, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 9:49 am IST
In the recent Lok Sabha elections, his son Nikhil was defeated from Mandya despite having a stronghold with seven MLAs in the region.
The JDS leader is trying to strengthen his party in the Mysore region. (Photo: File)
 The JDS leader is trying to strengthen his party in the Mysore region. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: After failing to secure his government in the state, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is now planning to field his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy for Krishnaraja Pete assembly constituency's by-poll.

The JDS leader is trying to strengthen his party in the Mysore region.

 

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, his son Nikhil was defeated from Mandya despite having a stronghold with seven MLAs in the region.

Narayana Gowda, who was the MLA from KR Pete constituency, was disqualified by former speaker Ramesh Kumar and now Congress and JDS are preparing for the by-poll.

KR Pete constituency was in the hold of JDS as Gowda won from here. But as he has been disqualified, some JDS workers and HD Kumaraswamy himself preparing the path for his son to contest the by-poll election.

Meanwhile, party workers and leaders have decided to hold a meeting in Yashaswini Community Hall in KR Pete on August 3. The main agenda of the meeting is to decide and finalise the candidate for the upcoming by-poll.

The close-aides of Kumaraswamy are waiting for the opportunity to contest from KR Pete but the former CM wants his son to contest from this assembly seat.

...
Tags: hd kumaraswamy, nikhil kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan who is currently on her honeymoon took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures of herself from the vacation. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan | Instagram)

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan enjoys her dreamy honeymoon, see photos

A peon posted at a government school in Katni was suspended on Friday after a video of him mercilessly thrashing students inside the classroom in presence of a teacher went viral over social media. (Photo: ANI)

Peon suspended for thrashing, dragging students by hair in Madhya Pradesh

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that it will soon deposit the first instalment of an additional sum of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the bank accounts of farmers. (Photo: File)

K'taka govt announces 1st instalment to farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana

The government had also issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible. (Photo: ANI)

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks govt's response on J&K security advisory



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify child sexual exploitation

The algorithms have been released on Github and Facebook hopes that developers and other companies will make use of it to identify harmful content.
 

'No third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways': Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.
 

Anurag Kashyap supports Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash on 'Masoom'; read tweet

Anurag Kashyap and Shekhar Kapur. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not ready to have kids: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough

Collagen, which is an ideal biomaterial for the task since it is found in every tissue of the human body. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Iceberg Corridor' sparks tourist boom on Canada's east coast

An iceberg collapses near Canada's east coast at King's Point in Newfoundland, which has a front row seat to the consequences of global warming. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

One who leaves PM Modi will gets destroyed; warns Maharashtra CM

The two parties fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance in the state winning 41 seats together. (Photo: File)

'Internal fight' in Congress for post of Leader of Opposition in Karnataka

Most of the leaders of the party want Siddaramaiah as the Leader of Opposition as he is strong and hails knowledge of finance and other issues of the state, a party leader said. (Photo: ANI)

Central assistance not adequate: K Shanmugam

Chief secretary K Shanmugam addresses a seminar on 'Cyclone and Urban Flooding' at Chennai on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Governer wishes Prince of Arcot bon voyage on Haj

TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit along with his wife Pushpa Purohit on Friday present silk shawl and bouquets to Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali and his wife Begum Sahiba Sayeeda Abdul Ali at Amir Mahal while wishing them a safe and successful Haj pilgrimage. (Photo: DC)

TRS neglected government schools, says K Laxman

K Laxman.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham