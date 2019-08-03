Karimnagar police register FIR against Akbaruddin Owaisi for speech

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar police on Friday registered an FIR against the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, on the orders issued by the Karimnagar district court, because of a speech he had made on July 23.

BJP leaders had alleged that Mr Owaisi had made “derogatory statements” against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organisation of the BJP, and Hindus, and filed a case against him in a local police station.

The Karimnagar police, however, did not register an FIR and instead gave Mr Owaisi a clean chit after taking legal opinion.

However, BJP city president, Bethi Mahendar Reddy, filed a petition in the Karimnagar district court against Mr Owaisi under Section 120 (Concealing design to commit offence), 121-A (Conspiracy to commit offences), 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 153-B, (imprisonment for promoting enmity), 295-A (injuring or defiling place of worship), 298 (wounding religious feeling of a person), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

It is taking cognisance of this petition that the Karimnagar district court thought fit to direct inspector G Vijay Kumar of Karimnagar Three Town police to register an FIR against Mr Owaisi, which was done under IPC Sections 153-A, 153-B, 506 and CrPC Section 156 (3), on Friday.

Mr Owaisi has already rejected claims that his speech had any controversial statements or a communal tone.

The floor leader of the MIM in the Telangana Legislative Assembly had also said that he had not hurt the feelings of any community.