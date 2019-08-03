Nation Politics 03 Aug 2019 Karimnagar police re ...
Nation, Politics

Karimnagar police register FIR against Akbaruddin Owaisi for speech

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Aug 3, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 1:50 am IST
The Karimnagar police, however, did not register an FIR and instead gave Mr Owaisi a clean chit after taking legal opinion.
Akbaruddin Owaisi.
 Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar police on Friday registered an FIR against the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, on the orders issued by the Karimnagar district court, because of a speech he had made on July 23.

BJP leaders had alleged that Mr Owaisi had made “derogatory statements” against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organisation of the BJP, and Hindus, and filed a case against him in a local police station.

 

The Karimnagar police, however, did not register an FIR and instead gave Mr Owaisi a clean chit after taking legal opinion.

However, BJP city president, Bethi Mahendar Reddy, filed a petition in the Karimnagar district court against Mr Owaisi under Section 120 (Concealing design to commit offence), 121-A (Conspiracy to commit offences), 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 153-B, (imprisonment for promoting enmity), 295-A (injuring or defiling place of worship), 298 (wounding religious feeling of a person), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

It is taking cognisance of this petition that the Karimnagar district court thought fit to direct inspector G Vijay Kumar of Karimnagar Three Town police to register an FIR against Mr Owaisi, which was done under IPC Sections 153-A, 153-B, 506 and CrPC Section 156 (3), on Friday.

Mr Owaisi has already rejected claims that his speech had any controversial statements or a communal tone.

The floor leader of the MIM in the Telangana Legislative Assembly had also said that he had not hurt the feelings of any community.

...
Tags: akbaruddin owaisi, rss, karimnagar police
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

Sewage water still flowed over the Pinnamaneni Poly Clinic Road and at Autonagar, despite the municipal staff working at a feverish pace to drain the area. This is a recurring problem, visible every time it rains. (Representational Image)

Vijayawada: Rains take heavy toll of city roads

The Education Department has now decided to be strict and has directed private schools to display the fee structures on notice board. (Representional Image)

Visakhapatnam: Private schools fail to reveal fee details

Godavari levels at Dowlaiswaram barrage in East Godavari .(Photo: DC)

Godavari water level rises, officials on alert

Farmers intensified farming in Karimnagar on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Karimnagar: Farmers intensify paddy planting



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'No third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways': Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.
 

Anurag Kashyap supports Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash on 'Masoom'; read tweet

Anurag Kashyap and Shekhar Kapur. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not ready to have kids: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough

Collagen, which is an ideal biomaterial for the task since it is found in every tissue of the human body. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Iceberg Corridor' sparks tourist boom on Canada's east coast

An iceberg collapses near Canada's east coast at King's Point in Newfoundland, which has a front row seat to the consequences of global warming. (Photo: AFP)
 

India seen set for fourth interest rate cut of 2019

Reducing interest rates would please Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who delivered her first budget last month after being promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his re-election in May. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'They betrayed people': Left parties on Cong support for UAPA Amendment Bill

'The Congress backstabbed democracy. They betrayed the minorities. They betrayed the people of India by voting in favour of the draconian UAPA Bill in the Rajya Sabha,' Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Elamaram Kareem said. (Photo: File)

All you need to know about Ayodhya land dispute case

(Photo: File)

‘KCR controls BJP in Telangana,’ says state Congress chief

Telangana Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar Goud on Friday claimed that state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was largely controlled by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: File)

Lok Sabha passes Jallianwala Bagh Bill amid Opposition walkout

Participating in the debate, Akali Dal member and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said it was the members of the Congress who were involved in the 1984 riots against Sikhs. (Photo: LSTV)

To declare individuals as terrorists Parliament passes anti- terror Bill

The Congress, which staged a walkout in Lok Sabha opposing the passage of the anti-terror law, voten in favour of the Bill in the Upper House. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham