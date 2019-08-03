AIADMK’s bid to pit Muslims against DMK won’t wash: M K Stalin

VELLORE/ CHENNAI: Regretting that the AIADMK's election campaign for the August 5 Lok Sabha poll from Vellore had touched a new low, DMK president M. K. Stalin lashed out at Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's irresponsible jibes on some views purportedly expressed by late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on late President of India Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

Resuming his second day's campaign in the second phase of his electioneering for DMK candidate D M Kathir Anand at Gudiyatham on Friday and nearby areas, Stalin denied OPS' allegation that Karunanidhi “stalled” Dr Kalam from becoming the President of India for a second term.

Stating that Karunanidhi was among the first leaders to back Dr Kalam for the President's post earlier, Stalin recalled that it was the late DMK Union minister and MP, Murasoli Maran who had signed in the nomination paper for Dr Kalam. Stalin also termed outlandish a remark attributed to Karunanidhi on Dr Kalam and challenged OPS to “prove” when and where 'Kalaignar' had said it.

If Panneerselvam fails to prove the charge against Karunanidhi, he should “accept the punishment we decide, and if he proves the charge we will accept any punishment that OPS may decide,” Stalin said. Karunanidhi always had a special regards for Dr Kalam and he did not use any such unprintable word that now OPS alleges the late DMK leader had used to describe Dr Kalam, asserted Stalin.

The AIADMK leader was resorting to such cheap false propaganda centred around Karunanidhi's alleged remarks on Dr Kalam, to “draw a wedge among the Muslim community” and to pit them against the DMK; but such attempts will not succeed as the DMK has always defended the interests of the Minorities, Stalin said.

Referring to Thursday's episode in which a marriage hall at Ambur, where he met leaders and representatives of the Muslim community to canvass votes for the DMK candidate, being sealed soon after that meeting last evening, Stalin said such actions could not prevent a DMK victory in the LS poll in Vellore.

The Police on Friday, based on EC's report, has filed a case against Mr. Stalin and the DMK candidate Kathir Anand and two others under three IPC sections- 171, 171(c) and 188, for holding a meeting at the marriage hall without prior permission.

Taking a dig at OPS for not appearing before the Armughaswamy commission probing the hospitalization and death of former Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa though he was the first to ask for such a probe, Stalin reiterated that once DMK came back to power they would proceed against those found responsible for the 'mysterious death' of Jayalalithaa in the interests of “real AIADMK cadres”.