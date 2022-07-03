YSRC constituency, district meets building tempo for state plenary

The continuing plenaries that ruling YSRC is holding at constituency and district levels is building up the tempo for the state plenary that the party is holding on July 8 and July 9 in Guntur district. (Representational Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The continuing plenaries that ruling YSRC is holding at constituency and district levels is building up the tempo for the state plenary that the party is holding on July 8 and July 9 in Guntur district.

Party sources say nearly three to four lakh party cadres will turn up at the state plenary. Two to three thousand workers each from every assembly segment in 26 districts of the state are scheduled to attend the state plenary.

Considerable groundwork has been done with majority of YSRC’s 150 MLAs mingling with public under the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam mass contact programme on instructions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. This has yielded good results, as ministers and legislators now know problems people are facing at the field level. The contact programme has also boosted the morale of ruling party workers.

Such mobilisation became essential after two years of Coronavirus that kept party workers indoors. To get over this, ruling YSRC organised assembly and district-level plenaries to enthuse party cadres and put in Josh among them.

Earlier, following reports of unhappiness among YSRC cadres because of being neglected by ministers, legislators and top leaders after the party came to power, YSR Congress high-command launched job melas to provide employment to youth in private companies. Nearly 50,000 people have found jobs as a result.

Telugu Desam’s successful conduct of Mahanadu in Ongole had energised the opposition party’s workers. Thus, the ruling party had to create a counter-narrative. YSRC’s assembly and district-level plenaries, followed by the state-level grand plenary, are expected to enthuse YSRC into being fighting fit for the 2024 general elections.

Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, YSRC general secretary, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, former ministers Perni Venkataramaiah and Kodali Venkateswara Rao and other leaders said rank and file of party are fully enthusiastic about making the YSRC plenary a memorable conclave. They said CM Jagan will announce a road map for 2024 elections at the plenary.